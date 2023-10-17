eWibe: in the first 9 months 2023, Tuscany and Piedmont lead the fine wine market

From January to September 2023, the excellent performance of fine wines in Italy is confirmed (+4.7%), while France continues to show a slight decline (-1.5%), a trend that nevertheless appears to be slowing down. This emerges from the market analysis, conducted by the eWibe Observatory, live market of fine wines, which photographs the main trends taking place in the investment wine market. Driving the Italian market are once again Tuscany (+5.1%) and Piedmont (+3.3%), which had already recorded solid performances in the first part of the year, while the slight slowdown in France is once again attributable to the physiological decline in the Bordeaux (-1.2%), Burgundy (-2.2%) and Champagne (-0.8%) regions.

In light of the preponderant performance of Italy and France, the overall eWibe Fine Wines market index shows a positive performance since the beginning of the year (+0.6%), albeit with some fluctuations on a monthly and quarterly basis. The market analysis conducted by the eWibe Observatory in the July-September 2023 quarter reveals a steady, albeit moderate, upward trend, with Italy registering a +1.6% thanks to the performance of Tuscany, leader at +1.7%, followed by Piedmont, at +1%. France records -0.5%, with Bordeaux (-0.4%) and Burgundy (-1.8%) still underwhelming, but with Champagne steadily recovering (+0.7%).

The eWibe Observatory then took a detailed snapshot of the labels with the best performance recorded on the live market in the first 9 months 2023: on the podium of the bottles that increased their value the most were Ferrari Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2009 (+65%), Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013 Poggio di Sotto (+34%) and Le Pergole Torte di Montevertine 2011 (+30.8%); the bottles that found the most interest (views, clicks and searches) were Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013, Siepi 2017 Marchesi Mazzei and Sassicaia 2020 Tenuta San Guido; the most successful bottles in terms of sales were those of Tignanello 2019 Marchesi Antinori, Sassicaia 2019 and Sassicaia 2020 Tenuta San Guido; the highest transaction involved a case of Château Lafite Rothschild 2016 (5. 400 euros).

“Italy’s excellent performance, despite the retracement that occurred in France, has allowed the fine wine market to confirm a positive trend”, comments Leonardo Bernasconi, Head of Wine at eWibe. “A particularly significant figure is the most pronounced increase in bottle prices on the market in more than five years. This confirms that investments in fine wines maintain their function as a viable investment alternative, capable of generating significant returns in the medium and long term. Despite some short-term fluctuations, wine investment remains stable and does not experience significant negative impacts on long-term investments”.

