Export, Italian wine towards a new record in 2024: +5.7 in value in the first 10 months 2024

Italian wine is keeping up the pace of growth in exports, looking at a new all-time high, while waiting for data from the end of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year just ended, overseas shipments of tricolor wines exceeded 6.74 billion euros, at +5.7% over the same period 2023, for 1.8 billion liters, up +3.6%. A trend that, if maintained in the last 2 months of the year, would bring the total over 8.1 billion euros. An increase in value linked mainly, but not only, to sparkling wines, which, in 10 months, touch the value of 2 billion euros (1.97), with a leap of +9.6%, and exceed 460.7 million liters, with a resounding +12.7%, which, in this case, is worth all the increase in quantity of Italian wine, with still wines still predominant in quantity and value, but substantially unchanged in volume. And with sparkling wines, therefore, seeing an increase in their weight in total wine exports, at 29% in value and 26% in quantity. This emerges from the latest Istat data, updated to October 2024, analyzed by WineNews, which confirm the growth trend of Italian wines in world markets, in spite, at least so far, of analyses that agree in photographing a decline in consumption, linked mainly to economic issues and growing healthiness.

Looking, however, at the value performance of the main countries, the U.S. is largely confirmed as the top partner market for Italian wineries, with +8.2% in the first 10 months of the year, which translates into 1.59 billion euros in value, but Germany’s figure is also growing, at 980 million euros, up +4.3%. The United Kingdom holds up, marking +1.8%, at 708 million euros. Canada is doing very well, up +18% to 385 million euros, while Switzerland gives up something, at -2% to 329.9 million euros, as does France, which stands at 261 million euros, a loss of -1.4%, while rising above 200 million euros, to 205 to be precise, is the Netherlands, with a +9.8% jump. Just a hair below, at 199 million euros, stops Russia, the protagonist of a growth in imports that has long clashed with the dynamics of a country at war, with an increase, in the first 10 months of the year, of +60%. Still, among the main markets, it leaves something on the ground Belgium, at -1.2%, to 185 million euros, while Sweden grows, by +2.9%, to 160 million euros. In the Asian bloc, on the other hand, the reference continues to be Japan, which in the first 10 months of 2024 imported Italian wines worth more than 157 million euros, up +3.6%, while it still loses China, which stands at 71 million euros, down -8.9%, while South Korea is practically stable, at 41 million euros (+1.8%).

Comforting data and in many countries in different areas of the world, then, the aggregate ones, for Italian wine. Which, on the one hand, confirm the appeal and strength of a sector, but, on the other, should not make us lose sight of the difficulties that many companies are facing, in many respects, looking at important news that will come in strategic markets, such as the new excise system in the UK, which could greatly penalize “entry level” wines, the unknown about possible tariffs in the U.S., and possible stricter policies on the issue of alcohol consumption, in the world of healthism, which is being debated more and more insistently and concretely, worldwide.

