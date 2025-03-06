Export of Italian wine slows down again: 7.2 billion euros in November 2025 (-3.6%) on 2024

It is still a downward trend for Italian wine exports, which continue to widen, unfortunately, the gap from the 2024 figures, a year that, it should be remembered, marked a historic record for Italian wine exports (8.1 billion euros, ed). According to Istat data, analyzed by WineNews and updated in November 2025, compared with the first 11 months of 2024, the score shows a verdict of -3.58% in value (compared to -2.7% in October) at 7.2 billion euros, and -2% in volume (from -1.4% the previous month) at 1.95 billion liters. The performance of the United States weighs heavily, and it is no longer a surprise, a historic and irreplaceable commercial partner for Italian wine: -8% in value at 1.62 billion euros and -5.7% in volume at 312.2 million liters. In October 2025, over the same period in 2024, the U.S. showed -5.6% in value and -3.2% in volume, confirming that November was negative for Italian wine shipments, where tariffs and the euro-dollar exchange rate clearly have significant impact. Germany, on the other hand, confirms its position as the first European partner for Italian wine by value, and the overall number one by volume. However, looking at the value data, while still positive, it slightly declines compared to October: +0.8%, reaching 1 billion euros, while volumes are down -3.1% at 442.6 million liters. The United Kingdom completes the podium, which continues to reduce its purchases: -4.2% in value at 770.1 million euros and -2.4% in volume at 240.7 million liters. Canada ranks at position No. 4 which, after showing promise for much of the year, helped by the slowdown in purchases of American wines, is progressively reducing its imports of Italian wine. In November 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, the figure stands at 384.6 million euros (-6.9%). Switzerland follows at 356.6 million euros (-5.4%), continuing its negative trend, unlike France, which remains stable and continues to be a positive note, thanks partly to its “soft spot” for Prosecco: 291.2 million euros in imports (+4.2%). The Netherlands is also doing well compared to 2024, but worse than in October, and it is at 239.2 million euros (+5.8%), neighboring Belgium, however, reaches 203.6 million euros (-5.1%). In Scandinavia, Sweden stands out with 175.2 million euros (+4.5%). Turning to the Asian market, the difficulties remain: Japan, at 161.7 million euros, although improving compared with October, still records--4.8%. And, then, there is Russia, whose imports of Italian wine have plummeted compared with the first 11 months of 2024, despite a notable recovery in November compared with October: overall -18.3% at 189.8 million euros. Austria, at 136.8 million euros, continues in negative territory (-9%); Australia holds close to 2024 levels at 65.2 million euros (-1.6%), as does South Korea at 44.8 million euros (-1.5%). Brazil, however, stays in positive territory at 39 million euros (+1.8%). China collapses to 60 million euros (-26%). Awaiting the effects of the agreement with the European Union which will overhaul tariff policies, India remains a marginal market for Italian wine, with values in the first 11 months of 2025 at 2.4 million euros, though growing compared with 2024 (+3.7%). Overall, Italian wine exports are not sinking, but they continue to navigate through uncertainty and difficulty. November 2025 provided yet another negative snapshot, and with very few exceptions, the trends did not offer any particularly encouraging signs.

The U.S. data is striking: excluding August, it is the worst monthly figure by value in all of 2025, and it is hard to imagine a year-end rebound in December. Meanwhile, the wine sector is looking ahead to 2026, which begins with cellars full of stocks and many challenges to face in a complex scenario influenced, among other factors, by shifting consumer behavior.

