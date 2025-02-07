Export of Italian wine still brakes: 6.5 billion euros in October 2025 (-2.7%)

A trend that continues to decline. There is still a slowdown in Italian wine exports worldwide, as shown by Istat data analyzed by WineNews and updated in October 2025. Compared to the first 10 months of 2024, the figures show a -2.7% drop in value (from -2.2% in September) to 6.5 billion euros, and -1.4% in volume (it was -0.9% in September), totaling 1.76 billion liters.

This overall figure is heavily influenced by shipments to the United States, affected by tariffs as well as changing and declining consumption: from January to October 2025, Italian wine exports to the U.S. were worth 1.5 billion euros, down -5.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Volumes also fell over the 10 months (-3.2%), dropping to 288.4 million liters, a “gap” which has widened since the last report. The United States remains, of course, the leading commercial partner for Italian wine, ahead of Germany, which stays in positive territory despite a decline from September: 946.9 million euros, +1.36% year-on-year from January to October 2025. The UK (Europe top agricultural trade partner) also rises on the podium, but continues to slow its purchases of Italian wine compared to last year: -3%, for a total value of 686.7 million euros.

To follow, there is Canada, which was positive until August but began to slow imports in September, with an even sharper decline in October: 359.8 million euros from January to October 2025 (-6.5%). Signals of stability compared to September, but down 4% compared to the first 10 months of 2024 for Switzerland at 316.29 million euros, while France, among the few “bigs” improving over last month, records a significant +4.7% (266.9 million euros) compared to January-October 2024. Over the same period, the Netherlands stands out with +7.7% at 212 million euros, unlike Belgium (-4.2%) at 181.4 million euros, preceeding Sweden which saw imports from Italy rise by over 6% in 2025 up to October (158 million euros).

Japan showed signs of recovery in October 2025 but remains negative over the 10 months (-5.8%) at 148.1 million euros, as does Russia (at 165.6 million euros), whose comparison with 2024 remains very steep (-23.2%). Austria also fell (-7.5%) to 123.9 million euros, and Australia slipped into negative territory (-0.6%) at 61.3 million euros. In South America, Brazil remains a niche market, with 2025 figures for the first 10 months compared to 2024 showing a slight decline (-0.9%) for a value of 35.8 million euros.

Overall figures show that, with few exceptions, Italian wine exports continue to face difficulties, not collapsing, especially considering a record-breaking 2024, but September was worse than August, and now “reports” with minus sign follow month after month. Not a good sign, especially given the downward trend in consumption and rising stock levels in Italian wineries. There is hope that a “rebound” may come in 2026, which, however, has started with more than a few questions.

