Fattoria La Parrina, in the heart of Maremma, becomes majority owned by Marchesi Antinori

It is a long story, that of La Fattoria La Parrina, in the heart of Maremma. A classic multifunctional Tuscan farm of 200 hectares of land, of which 60 are vineyards (with Ansonica, Vermentino, Sangiovese, Cabernet and Merlot), certainly, and a Doc of the same name, the Doc Parrina, but also much more, between fruit production, 40 hectares, vegetables, 20 hectares, olive groves, 22 hectares, and the others used for arable crops, nurseries, but also for grazing and the lives of the animals that dwell on the farm, which also produces cheese, and focuses strongly on wine tourism, hospitality, catering and the experiential nature of a still authentic Maremma. A reality born at the end of the nineteenth century, and developed, in the last decades by Marchioness Francesca Spinola, and which will now continue its course flanked by one of the most important names in Italian wine, namely Marchesi Antinori. Which, as had been in the air for some time, took over the majority, more for family relations, which bind the Antinori and Spinola families, than for a “business project”, Renzo Cotarella, CEO Marchesi Antinori, explains to WineNews, and to give an “affective continuity” to an agricultural project based on organic, circular economy and more”. Which now, therefore, is strengthened with the presence and expertise of a family like Antinori, which will join Francesca Spinola herself at the helm, for a project in which wine, this time, is not the focus, but an “of which”, albeit an important one.

