Fine Wine, in 8 months 2020 Italy exceeds 2019 value. The wines of Piedmont exceed the Supertuscans

The tumultuous growth of Italian wines in the fine wine market is now a fact. But in this small and precious niche, there are new dynamics emerging, as explained by the latest analysis of Liv-Ex. For example, if in the last 10 years the value of the secondary market has grown by 9% per year, Italian wine has achieved a +28.5% year on year, and on August 25, the value of buying and selling great wines of Italy traded on Liv-Ex has exceeded the total of the entire 2019, and soon the same will happen in value. In this scenario, it emerges that, for the first time since the beginning of 2020, it was the Piedmontese wines, Barolo and Barbaresco in the lead, that moved more value, compared to the great Supertuscans, which, instead, dominated the scene, on the Italian front, from 2016 to 2019. This, underlines Liv-Ex, does not mean that the great Bolgheresi (and not only) are not doing well, so much so that if the Italy 100, an index dedicated to Italy, has been growing by 2.3% since the beginning of the year and by 4.2% in 12 months, the Supertuscans have achieved a growth of 4.2% in 2020, and by 8.8% in a whole year.

But the growth of the Piedmontese has been impressive, led by Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino, a legendary label that, especially with the 2013 vintage, is the one that has moved the most value in absolute terms, while the Barbaresco 2016 by Produttori del Barbaresco is the one most exchanged in volume. But the growth in the appeal of Italian wines is confirmed by many top names. Along with Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Chianti Classico also registered a 300% growth in the first 7 months of 2020, according to the Lwin code, a system that associates a unique nemerical code to each reference.

Meanwhile, reminds again Liv-Ex, September will be an important moment for the fine wine market, because a world benchmark like “La Place de Bordeaux”, after the great Bordeaux wines, will see the releases (and quotations) of some of the most sought-after great wines from around the world that have won a place in the prestigious wine merchant distribution system of Bordeaux. A system that also sees two sacred monsters of Italian wine, Masseto, and Solaia della Marchesi Antinori, the subject of a specific analysis of Liv-Ex. According to which, in terms of market dynamism, made 100 the index of each of the two wines in July 2017, in three years, Solaia has achieved a growth of 24.9%, while Masseto remained substantially flat on its levels, at +1.1%.

Copyright © 2000/2020