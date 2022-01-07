Fine wine, record Liv-Ex in 2021. Italy continues to grow, with Tignanello Antinori in the lead

The year 2021 just ended was another record year for investments in the fine wines segment. This was confirmed by the most important indices of the Liv-Ex, the global “thermometer” of the secondary market. The Liv-Ex 100, the most important on the platform, grew by 23.1% over the 12 months (for Italy, it included, until December 31, 2021, Barolo 2014 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Villero 2013 by Brovia, Barolo Sperss 2013 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2014 and 2015 and Ornellaia 2013 and 2015 by the Frescobaldi group, Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2015 and Tignanello 2015 and 2016 by Marchesi Antinori, with Tignanello 2015 also being the Italian wine in the index that saw the greatest revaluation, at +47.7% in the year). The Liv-Ex 1000, the largest of all, also performed well, growing by +19.1%. It also includes the Italy 100, which, after 2020 as the absolute protagonist, performed less well than the market but nevertheless grew by a robust +13.9%. An important result for the Italian index, made up of Barbaresco (vintages from 2008 to 2017), Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2013 to 2017 as Barbaresco, and from 2007 to 2011 as Langhe), and Sperss (vintages from 2013 to 2016 as Barolo, vintages from 2006 to 2011 as Langhe) from Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva of Giacomo Conterno (vintages from 2000 to 2014, with the exception of 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2012), Masseto (2008 to 2017), Ornellaia (2008 to 2017), Sassicaia (vintages from 2008 to 2017), 100% Sangiovese Toscana IGT of Soldera Case Base (2006-2016, with the exception of 2010), Solaia (2008-2017) and Tignanello (2008-2017) of Antinori.

In this peculiar selection, the wine that has revalued the most over the 12 months is Soldera Case Basse’s 100% Sangiovese Toscana IGT 2008, whose price rose by 50.5%, ahead of Antinori’s Tignanello, which made +49.5% with the 2019 vintage and, as mentioned, 47.5% with 2015, and Masseto 2010, at +40.7%. Ahead, again, of four other vintages of Tignanello, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016, with prices that grew between +38%,2 and +39.8%, with a “Top 10” reconstructed by WineNews closed by Masseto 2009, at +38.1%, and Gaia’s Barbaresco 2021, at +37.9% in the 12 months of 2021.

Italian high lights of a market, the one that moves on the Liv-Ex, has reached its highest levels ever: over £100 million the cross-value of supply and demand, almost 12,000 individual wines from over 4,000 producers traded by 567 Liv-Ex members. And starting this January, there will be updates in the indices, covering Italy. In the Liv-Ex 100, there will be four new Italian labels: Gaja’s Barbaresco 2018, Comm. G. B. Burlotto’s Barolo Monvigliero 2016, Poggio di Sotto’s Brunello di Montalcino 2016, and Soldera’s 100% Toscana IGT Case Basse 2016. While, in Italy 100, Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo and Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Cascina Francia will take the place of Gaja’s Sperss and Sorì San Lorenzo, and for the great Supertuscans (Tignanello, Sassicaia, Masseto, Solaia and Ornellaia), the 2008 vintage will be released to make way for the 2018.

