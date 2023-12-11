Followers grow and wineries improve on digital: Mezzacorona, Frescobaldi and Ruffino at the top

More than 3 million new followers have been added since 2014 (2.3 on Facebook and 960,000 on Instagram), and there has been a progressive selection of priority channels and formats. The user experience of sites improves, content curation and proprietary e-commerce grow. Good 4.0 projects and achievements on energy self-sufficiency. Strong growth related to communication on food pairing (wine-food pairings), Esg and territory. Languages for export? English and German win. In relation to 2023 vs. 2022 trends alone, Instagram stands as the most used social, Facebook falls, while LinkedIn is the channel that grows the most with +260% of followers in aggregate. Here, in summary, are the results of the research “The Digital Taste of Italian Wine 2023”, edition No. 10, conducted by Omnicom PR Group Italia, a strategic communications consulting firm active with more than 80 offices in 30 countries, which analyzed the online presence and activities of the top 25 Italian wine companies by turnover according to the Mediobanca 2023 survey.

Ranking that, overall, at the top sees Mezzacorona, ahead of Frescobaldi and Ruffino. Following at the bottom of the podium are Tenute Piccini, Villa Sandi, Antinori, Santa Margherita, Terre Cevico and Caviro, in the “Top 10”. While rounding out the ranking are Cavit, Cantine Riunite & Civ, Cantina di Soave, Zonin, La Marca Vini e Spumanti, Cantine Ermes, Argea, Fratelli Martini, Schenk Italian Wineries, Collis Veneto Wine Group, Vivo Cantine, the Lunelli Group, Santero, Contri Spumanti and Italian Wine Brands, according to different parameters that take into account social channels, followews, e-ecommerce, frequency of updates, languages and so on.

“In 10 years, the Italian wine sector has embraced digital in an increasingly effective way, initially communicating product excellence and then tying it solidly to territory and supply chain. Social channels have been "tested" over time and then sharply selected based on the specific audiences of companies in the sector. E-commerce-as for other sectors of made in Italy-was outsourced in a first phase to then become proprietary, thus allowing for greater proximity to customers during all phases of purchase as well as favoring brand experiences in various ways”, says Massimo Moriconi, general manager and CEO Omnicom PR Group Italia. He adds, “wineries that have invested well in digital have been able to better manage the pandemic period and work on “wine 4.0” and blockchain traceability projects before others. Today, the return to the physicality of communication is a factor to be protected along with the sustainability paths taken by many wineries. For the future, we foresee further investments in technology and precision agriculture, also in order to mitigate as much as possible the effects of climate change. Once again, the sector can be a source of best practice at the national and international level”.

