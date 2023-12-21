Fontodi’s Chianti Classico and Girolamo Russo’s Etna among the “Top Wines 2023” by Sotheby’s

Undoubtedly, Chianti Classico and Etna, in recent years, are two of the Italian territories that have grown the most, in terms of market, image and international critics’ recognition. And a small confirmation, yet another, of this growth, also comes from the unique “Top Wines of 2023” compiled by Sotheby’s, made by the team of the physical wine store of the famous auction house in New York, with the best-selling and most beloved wines proposed by the public in 2023. Among them, alongside such renowned labels as Chateau Lynch-Bages’ 2009 Bordeaux and 2010 Chateau d’Armailhac’s Cune Gran Reserva 2016, from Rioja in Spain Dominus’ Napanook Napa Valley 2019, Kistler’s Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 2020 or Krug’s Grand Cuvée 170 edition Champagne, the 2019 Chianti Classico of Fontodi, one of the iconic wineries of the Black Rooster territory, figures prominently on the list, as does Girolamo Russo, on Etna, with its Etna Bianco Nerina 2022. Two small confirmations, from a peculiar and privileged observatory such as Sotheby’s, in the heart of New York, the symbolic city of the United States, fundamental for Italian wine.

