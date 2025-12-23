For Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, 2025 closes at 98 million bottles (+8%)

A 2025 which closes with an overall sales increase of +8% compared to 2024, for an estimated total of 98 million bottles: this is the balance sheet of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, which brings together over 220 companies which promote every day the values of the denomination and a product deeply tied to its territory, recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site. A true phenomenon of made in Italy, which this year carried out promotional activities in 8 countries and over 100 masterclasses, as well as cultural collaborations with major institutions in the world of cinema and literature, such as the Venice Biennale - International Film Festival, where the Consortium was present at the Lido as the official sparkling wine. “The figures with which we close 2025 are the result of a path built over time, placing the territory, people, and quality at the center - declares Franco Adami, president of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Protection Consortium - the growth in sales is for us the consequence of shared work which focuses on information, culture, and increasingly conscious promotion of our denomination, in Italy and worldwide”. 2025 was a year strongly characterized by the tailor-made and meticulous activity of the Consortium (founded in 1962), brought directly into contact with those who seek a story, a terroir, and a vision in wine. This path materialized in over 100 masterclasses organized in Italy and abroad. The moments of exposure, discussion, and tasting were mainly aimed at industry professionals - trade, wine experts, specialized press, opinion leaders - alongside a smaller number of events dedicated to consumers. The goal was clear: to deepen knowledge of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, strengthening its identity and conveying the values that make the denomination unique today and tomorrow. This journey also includes cultural collaborations with major institutions in cinema and literature. For the second consecutive year, the partnership with the Venice Biennale - International Film Festival was renewed, with the Consortium present at the Lido as the official sparkling wine of the International Film Festival. In the literary field, 2025 also saw the renewal of the partnership with the Campiello Giovani Prize through the project “Trame di Vite”, a volume which collects the five unpublished stories of the finalists, the result of an immersive experience among the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco hills. Active since 2022, the project combines literature and viticulture, and in September 2025 the volume featuring the stories of the 2024 Campiello Giovani finalists was presented.

Throughout 2025, the Consortium strengthened its international presence through promotional activities, including events and incoming initiatives, involving 3 different continents, 8 countries - Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Poland, Sweden, United States, Japan - and 17 cities. In particular, in the United States, through masterclasses and events presenting the denomination, several states were reached, from Florida to California, passing through Colorado, Illinois, and Oregon. The Consortium participated, in addition to the Osaka Expo, in major international trade fairs, from Wine Paris to Prowein, from the London Wine Fair to its first participation in Vinitaly USA in Chicago, and Expovina in Zurich. This framework also includes the launch, in 2025, of a three-year partnership with the Institute of Masters of Wine, the most prestigious international body for wine education and culture, based in London, where director Diego Tomasi has already given a lecture on the terroir of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene area. During the year, the Consortium also relied on a network of wine professionals, particularly in Poland, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, engaged in promoting Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG through dedicated events and initiatives. And in 2026? Looking to the future, the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Protection Consortium will continue to invest in targeted communication to narrate the uniqueness of the denomination chapter by chapter: its history, its method, the interaction of Glera with climate and soils, the global uniqueness of the heroic Rive, and the sense of belonging of vine growers to their land. The valorization of the Unesco core zone will be central, the area which most expresses the essence of the territory, namely the Rive, each with unique characteristics linked to soil, exposure, and microclimate. Among the priorities for 2026, there are also strengthening ties with institutions that are consolidating, such as the Paris Association - Rural Landscapes of Historical Interest, and Cervim - the Research Center for the study of the landscape; attention will also be focused on consolidated European markets and greater emphasis on extra-European markets, particularly South America.

Copyright © 2000/2026