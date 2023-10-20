For the first time a tasting (with audience) of the 100/100 world wine critics ( November 12, Monza)

From Sassicaia (best wine in the world 2015 for Wine Spectator) to Brunello di Montalcino Il Marroneto (twice 100/100 for Robert Parker), from Barbaresco Roagna (twice 100/100 Decanter) to Barolo Monvigliero Burlotto (100/100 for Robert Parker), from Tenuta di Trinoro (100/100 Robert Parker) to Montevertine, via Solaia, Ornellaia and Masseto: the 100/100 tasting is staged at Villa Reale, in Monza, on November 12. And, “L’Eccellenza in Villa”, Italy’s first tasting of collectible wines (so the rarest and most expensive Italian wines), will be open to the public (ticket 110 euros, hours from 3 to 7 p.m.). The best Italian fine wines, usually sold only on allocation, will be presented by the producers in person, at “Monza Wine Experience” 2023: today the most sought-after labels by wine merchants, restaurateurs, collectors and enthusiasts are now sold almost exclusively on allocation. Because of their small number, wineries are forced to select who to sell them to by creating allocation lists. Only if a customer on the list does not purchase the wine is then a new one placed on hold, otherwise, access remains a pipe dream, regardless of the price one is willing to spend. This mechanism makes the price of such wines higher and higher, and it is increasingly difficult for enthusiasts to be able to taste or purchase them, as they are not present at public events that are not reserved for the trade press. A walk-around tasting will be staged in the Villa Reale in Monza with the best producers, to whom will go the honor and the burden of telling wine lovers the secrets of these often unobtainable jewels of Italian enology. Selecting these wines will be journalist and food and wine critic from Decanter, one of the world’s leading wine publications, Aldo Fiordelli. “Today there is a wine event every weekend”, explained Samantha Ceccardi (Visionplus), who organizes “L’Eccellenza in Villa”, “so, with Aldo Fiordelli, we asked ourselves how to propose something new, stimulating and, above all, of depth. Something that had never been seen before. Making the event even more unique will be the splendid setting of the Villa Reale in Monza, appropriate for such an important selection of wines. While wanting to make an event open to everyone, the ticket price had to reflect the value of an event that gathers the rarest and most valuable labels of Italian enology. However, it is also the first time that such wines have been offered to the public and not only to the press or insiders”.

Next to the top selection, there will be a room dedicated to Barolo, with a tasting desk featuring the best Mga (Additional Geographical Mentions) of the Langhe and the most prestigious producers of the appellation. The event is the real novelty of the “Monza Wine Experience” 2023, an enological event dedicated to prestigious wine, after the masterclasses on Amarone, Barolo and Franciacorta and the gala dinner featuring a dream team of chefs taking turns at the stove, above all the staff of Enrico Crippa’s Piazza Duomo in Alba (three Michelin stars).

Focus - “L’Eccellenza in Villa”, the 60 labels at the tasting

• Allegrini Veronese Igt La Poja 2017

• Antoniolo Gattinara Docg San Francesco 2018

• Antoniolo Gattinara Gattinara Riserva 2018

• Arnaldo Caprai Montefalco Sagrantino Docg 25 Anni 2019

• Arnaldo Caprai Montefalco Sagrantino Docg Collepiano 2019

• Avignonesi Toscana Igt Avignonesi In Grandi Annate 2018

• Banfi Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Marrucheto 2018

• Barone Pizzini Franciacorta Bagnadore 2015

• Bertani Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2013

• Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo Brunello di Montalcino Docg 2017

• Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta Riserva Docg Annamaria Clementi 2014

• Cantina Terlano Doc Alto Adige Terlano Primo I Terlaner Grand Cuvée 2020

• Cantina Terlano Doc Alto Adige Terlano Nova Domus Terlaner Cuvée Riserva 2020

• Cantine Lunae Colli di Luni Doc Vermentino Numero Chiuso 2019

• Cantine Lunae Colli di Luni Doc Vermentino Numero Chiuso 2020

• Castell’in Villa Chianti Classico

• Castello del Terriccio Igt Toscana Lupicaia 2018

• Castello di Monsanto Toscana Igt Fabrizio Bianchi Sangioveto Grosso 2016

• Ceretto Barolo Docg Ceretto Barolo Prapò 2014

• Ceretto Barbaresco Docg Ceretto Barbaresco Bernadot 2014

• Burlotto Docg Barolo Monvigliero 2019

• Di Meo Fiano di Avellino Riserva Alessandra 2013

• Di Meo Greco di Tufo Riserva Vittorio 2008

• Domenico Clerico Doc Nebbiolo Langhe Nebbiolo Capisme-E 2022

• Domenico Clerico Barolo Docg Barolo Docg Ginestra Ciabot Mentin 2019

• Emidio Pepe Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Doc

• Famiglia Cotarella Igp Lazio Montiano 2019

• Federico Graziani Igt Terre Siciliane Bianco Mareneve 2020

• Ferrari Trento TrentoDoc Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2010

• Ferrari Trento TrentoDoc Ferrari Riserva Lunelli 2015, TrentoDoc 2015

• Fontodi Colli della Toscana Centrale Igt Flaccianello della Pieve 2020

• Girlan Alto Adige Doc Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch 2021

• Grattamacco Bolgheri Doc Grattamacco 2020

• Isole e Olena Igt Cepparello 2020

• Il Marroneto Brunello di Montalcino Docg 2018

• Joaquin Sarl Taurasi Riserva Docg Taurasi Riserva della Società 2015

• La Crotta di Vegneron Valle d’Aosta Doc Chambave Muscat Attente 2020

• Luigi Maffini Dop Cilento Fiano Pietraincatenata 2021

• Marchesi Antinori Toscana Igt Solaia 2020

• Montevertine Igt Toscana Le Pergole Torte 2020

• Montevertine Igt Toscana Montevertine 2020

• Ornellaia Bolgheri Doc Superiore Ornellaia 2020

• Passopisciaro Igt Terre Siciliane Rosso Franchetti 2021

• Passopisciaro Igt Terre Siciliane Rosso Contrada 2021

• Pieropan Soave Classico Doc La Rocca 2021

• Pieropan Soave Classico Calvarino 2021

• Pievalta Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Docg San Paolo 2020

• Petrolo Doc Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2021

• Roagna Barbaresco

• San Leonardo Igt Delle Dolomiti San Leonardo 2018

• Stefano Amerighi Doc Syrah Doc Cortona 2020

• Stefano Amerighi Doc Apice Doc 2019

• Tasca d’Almerita Contea di Sclafani Doc Tenuta Regaleali Rosso del Conte 2017

• Tenuta di Biserno Igt Biserno 2020

• Tenuta di Biserno Igt Il Pino di Biserno 2021

• Tenuta di Fessina Etna Bianco A’Puddar

• Tenuta di Trinoro Igt Rosso Toscana Tenuta di Trinoro 2020

• Tenuta di Trinoro Igt Rosso Toscana Le Cupole 2021

• Tenuta J. Hofstätter Alto Adige Doc Barthenau Vigna S. Urbano Pinot Nero 2019

• Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri Doc Sassicaia 2020

• Tenuta Santa Caterina Grignolino d’Asti Doc Monferace 2017

• Travaglini Giancarlo Gattinara Riserva Gattinara Riserva Docg 2017

Copyright © 2000/2023