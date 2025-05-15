Franciacorta Consortium: Emanuele Rabotti is the new president

Emanuele Rabotti is the new president of Franciacorta Consortium which protects the denomination from Lombardy, one of the most important territories of Italian sparkling wine. So decided the Consortium’s new Board of Directors, which elected the successor of Silvano Brescianini (Barone Pizzini), who is not eligible according to the law, and, who, headed the Consortium since 2019, up to today. Rabotti, heading Monte Rossa, one of the most important wineries of the denomination, is moved by the deep knowledge of the territory, and a long-lasting commitment in Franciacorta world, and will head the Consortium in the next three years, “with the aim to further reinforce the identity of the denomination, consolidating its prestige, and coping with determination the future challenges linked to sustainability, innovation, and international markets”.

“I am honored, I warmly thank my colleagues for the trust which granted me, which is an act of deep estimate by them: it is with proud, which, ideally, I welcome this passage of baton from my father Paolo Rabotti, who, in 1990, was among the founders of Franciacorta Consortium, and first president”, declares Emanuele Rabotti. “For this new role – he adds – I will put in place all his precious teachings, one among others, “I am, if we are”, which was his incipit to define Franciacorta system, and the maximum of my commitment to give a positive contribution in continuity with the good work made by my predecessors. “Sharing” will be the code word of these years: I will talk plurally because together, we will work to continue to promote and support Franciacorta as did in these 35 years”.

“Emanuele Rabotti, wine entrepreneur, and creative spirit for vocation – explains a note by Franciacorta Consortium – represents a generation of producers capable of conjugating wine experience and opportunities offered by technology. Animated by a tireless curiosity, and by a natural inclination towards experimentation, any of his initiatives reflects a clear idea: wine is not only product, but experience, narration, and identity. Innovator in the thought, and creative in the action, today, Rabotti is a key figure of Italian wine panorama, capable of talking to contemporaneity without never loosing the bond with the roots. During the same session, also the four vice presidents were elected: Francesca Faccoli (economic group), Gualberto Ricci Curbastro (group territory, young people, and education), Cesare Bosio (group research and development), and Laura Gatti (group communication). The choice of a structured vice presidency on four figures arises from the willingness to ensure representativeness and coherence compared to the main work groups inside the Consortium, valorizing specific competences, and promoting an inclusive management model, participated and functional to the many challenges of the sector”, concludes the Consortium.

Focus - Franciacorta Consortium: all the presidents

Paolo Rabotti - From 1990 to May 1993

Riccardo Ricci Curbastro - May 1993 to January 1999

Giovanni Cavalleri - From January 1999 to May 2000

Claudio Faccoli - From May 2000 to May 2003

Ezio Maiolini - From May 2003 to May 2009

Maurizio Zanella - From May 2009 to December 2015

Vittorio Moretti - From December 2015 to December 2018

Silvano Brescianini - From January 2019 to May 2025

Emanuele Rabotti - From May 2025

