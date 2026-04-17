From Château d’Yquem to Masseto: Pandolfini auction collects over 1.1 million euros

The “top lot” was a bottle nearly a century old: a 1937 Château d’Yquem which featured 16,790 euros, with the historic Bordeaux winery also ranking as a top lot with a 1927 Sauternes sold for 12,848 euros. Overall, the auction dedicated to collectible wines, “La Joie du Vin”, organized by Pandolfini, Italy oldest auction house, in Florence on April 9th and 10th, reached total proceeds of 1,140,475 euros, corresponding to 170% of the initial estimates.

France took center stage thanks to a “single-owner collection”, which achieved total sales of over 410,000 euros in a white-glove auction (all lots sold, ed): from a Montrachet 2005 by Domaine Leflaive sold for 16,120 euros, to a bottle of Ermitage Cuvée Cathelin 2009 by Domaine Jean-Louis Chave auctioned off at 7,440 euros; from a Corton-Charlemagne 2010 by Domaine J.-F. Coche Dury sold for 6,200 euros, to a 2020 “Prestige Collection” Bordeaux box set by French négociant Duclot, containing 9 bottles among the elite of French winemaking (Château Ausone, Château d’Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Pétrus, Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Château Margaux, Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Mouton Rothschild), which was auctioned off for 7,668 euros. Among the other French lots in the catalog, it is worth noting a set of 6 bottles of Montrachet from the 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 vintages by Domaine J. C. Ramonet, auctioned off at 16,120 euros, 6 magnums of Vosne-Romanée Clos from the 2015 to 2020 vintages by Château Domaine Liger-Belair, sold for 14,880 euros; while for Champagne, the Collection Lieux-Dits by Jacques Selosse was sold for 4,712 euros.

Italy also featured prominently, with Italian lots totaling 228,036 euros in sales: from a magnum of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno sold for 3,224 euros, to 12 bottles of Sassicaia 2016 by Tenuta San Guido at 3,720 euros, and a Mathusalem (6 liters) of Masseto 2017 by the Frescobaldi Group, which fetched 7,688 euros.

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