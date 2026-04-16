Vinitaly Design Award: Lifetime Achievement Award to Simonetta Doni, Best in Show to Nino Negri 3000

The 2026 “Lifetime Achievement Award” was given to Simonetta Doni, founder and ceo of Studio Doni & Associati, a leading figure in Italian packaging design, in recognition of her decisive contribution to redefining the visual language of wine and to educating generations of designers. The “Best in Show Award” was won by Nino Negri 3000 - from the Valtellina winery Nino Negri - for its creativity and innovation. Among the “Black Awards”, the most prestigious awwards, the winners included, among others, Elisar Trebbiano IGT Toscana Roberta Pasini by Le Fontanelle; the Schioppettino by Tenuta Borgo Conventi; the Pinot Nero Rosé by Tenute Testarde; Valdo 100 by Valdo Spumanti; and Ferrari Trento DOC by the Lunelli Group. Among the Special Awards, particular mention goes to the “Best Coordinated Image” awarded to MariaSole by Sansonina, the “Best Innovation” to Altapressione by Baloario, the “Best Sustainability” to Manifesto by Guido Cocci Grifoni, and the “Best Closure by Guala Closures” to Viva Valentina by Cerester. These are just some of the 94 winners of the “Vinitaly Design Award” 2026, the Veronafiere recognition dedicated to creativity applied to the world of wine, spirits, olive oil and craft beers. The awards were announced during Vinitaly 2026 in Verona (at a gala evening held at Teatro Ristori) by the artistic director, designer Mario Di Paolo, together with the jury chaired by Michelangelo Pistoletto, a “giant” of contemporary art, and composed of 30 experts from the fields of design, luxury packaging, large-scale retail, e-commerce, as well as specialized media (including WineNews, represented by its director Alessandro Regoli).

Packaging is a fundamental strategic lever for brand positioning and identity in the wine, spirits, beer and extra virgin olive oil sectors. Now in its edition No. 30 and renewed under the artistic direction of Mario Di Paolo, the award confirms the increasingly central role of design in building perceived value and in influencing consumer choice. “The Vinitaly Design Award is not just a competition dedicated to design - declared Gianni Bruno, deputy general manager of Veronafiere - but a platform which highlights how packaging is now an indispensable strategic tool. In an increasingly more global competitive context, Italian producers are called upon to invest in design in order to stand out. It is precisely in times of market contraction that it becomes necessary to act, innovate and make a difference”.

During the ceremony, the 2026 “Lifetime Achievement Award” was awarded to Simonetta Doni, a leading figure in Italian packaging design. Considered the “queen of design” in the wine & spirits sector, Doni has played a decisive role in redefining the visual language of wine, training generations of designers and signing projects which have made numerous labels iconic, now symbols of Italian wine excellence on the international stage. The “Best in Show” award was assigned to Nino Negri 3000 - from the Valtellina-based winery Nino Negri - a project which stood out for its ability to integrate creative vision, brand coherence and innovation, interpreting packaging as a sensory experience and a strategic communication tool.

Focus - Black Awards “Vinitaly Design Award” 2026 for cathegory

White Wines: Elisar Trebbiano Igt Toscana Roberta Pasini - Le Fontanelle

Red Wines: Schioppettino - Tenuta Borgo Conventi

Rosé Wines: Pinot Nero Rosé - Tenute Testarde

Sparkling Wines: Valdo 100 - Spumanti Valdo

Fine Wines: MariaSole - Sansonina

Timeless Wines: Willamette Valley - Domaine Roy & Fils

GDO Wines: Spinelli 1970 Bag In Tube - Cantine Spinelli

Restyling Wines: Ferrari Trento Doc - Gruppo Lunelli

Illustrated Wines: Le Stagioni Del Vino - Cantine Spinelli

Concept: Ginnasium Lux Intus - Killeridea

Aromatized Wines and No-Low Alcohol: Tassoni Botanico Superfine Zero - Gruppo Lunelli

Fermented Drinks No-Low Alcohol: TΣiki - Heineken Grecia

Liqueur Wines: Vermouth al Rabarbaro Famiglia Santoni - Gabriello Santoni

Series Wines: Tratturo - Cantine Spinelli

Limited Edition: Nino Negri 3000 - Nino Negri

Private Label: Oro del Sol - Cartes

Clear Spirits: Vecchia Grappa di Prosecco - Distilleria Andrea Da Ponte

Dark Spirits: Riserva Lux Aurea Bonollo - Distillerie Bonollo

Secondary Pack: Jewel Wine Secondary Packaging - Tenuta Ulisse

Extra Virgin Olive Oils: Rami Torti - Adriatica Vivai

Beers: San Zorz - Birrificio San Giorgio

Special Awards

Best Coordinated Image a MariaSole di Sansonina

Best Innovation ad Altapressione di Baloario

Best Sustainability a Manifesto di Guido Cocci Grifoni

Best Closure by Guala Closures a Viva Valentina di Cerester

Best Glass by Vetreria Etrusca a BioOrto Olio EVO di Bio Orto Cooperativa Agricola

Best Use of Embellishments by Luxoro-KURZ a Nino Negri 3000 di Nino Negri

Best Use of Paper a Quavum Gin di Quintarelli Pietre e Marmi

Best Use of Color a Spinelli 1970 (Bag In Tube) di Cantine Spinelli

Best SolExpo a D’Ercole (Le Fatiche) di Frantoio Olearius

Best Student’s Work a Envelope 9 di Eurostampa

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