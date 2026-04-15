“The Pink Race” toasts with “white pearl”: Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie wine of “Giro d’Italia”

A white “white pearl” meets the “Pink Race” in a partnership between sport and wine ready to write a new and important chapter, bringing together two Italian icons. At Vinitaly 2026, at Veronafiere in Verona and at the Ministry of Agriculture, the partnership between the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium and Rcs MediaGroup for the Giro d’Italia was officially presented through the event “Pinot Grigio Doc Delle Venezie e Giro d’Italia. Insieme per tirare la volata dell’eccellenza italiana” - “Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie and the Giro d’Italia: together to sprint Italian excellence”. The celebration was marked with a toast of Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie, Italy leading still white wine by export volume and one of the most appreciated wines worldwide, which will also be the “Official Wine” of the Giro d’Italia No. 109 (May 8th-31st), one of the great races of international cycling, as well as of the Giro d’Italia Women and the Giro Next Gen. The event brought together institutions, companies, the world of sport, and representatives of international promotion, in the framework of a three-year project aimed at strengthening the denomination positioning on global markets and enhancing the territorial system of North-Eastern Italy. On this occasion, the DOC Delle Venezie-branded magnum bottle created for the Giro d’Italia was unveiled; it will be used during podium award ceremonies, alongside the Giro d’Italia, Giro d’Italia Women, and Giro Next Gen trophies, which were also displayed in preview.

Luca Rigotti, president of the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium, outlined the significance of the partnership: “the decision to embark on a collaboration with the Giro d’Italia stems from a clear strategic alignment: it is an iconic platform capable of turning a major sporting event into an authentic narrative of Italian excellence, territory, and lifestyle. For Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie, this means becoming part of a story which combines sport and well-being, community and wine and food culture, strengthening our positioning not only in terms of visibility, but above all in terms of international identity and reputation”.

Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, highlighted that “associating sport with wine helps people understand that wine should not be criminalized. Balanced nutrition and physical activity go hand in hand and are part of a healthy lifestyle”.

President of Ita - Italian Trade Agency, Matteo Zoppas, recalled the strategic value of integrated initiatives like this for the internationalization of made in Italy, noting how synergy between different cultural spheres, such as sporting events, tourism, and wine and food, represents a concrete lever to strengthen the positioning of Italian products on global markets and to develop new export opportunities: “Pinot Grigio therefore strengthens the narrative of Italian excellence worldwide, contributing to the “Growth Diplomacy” alongside other key sectors such as the Bike Economy. Thanks to the synergy with Rcs, sporting spectacle can be transformed into a real tool for economic development, capable of generating concrete purchase intent and actively supporting the export of our production districts”.

Paolo Bellino, ceo and general manager of Rcs Sports & Events, emphasized that “the Giro d’Italia is much more than a sporting competition; it is a global platform which tells the story of the country through its territories, its excellences, and its culture. The partnership with the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium is rooted in a shared vision: enhancing Italy as an integrated system, capable of bringing together sport, landscape, and high-quality production”.

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