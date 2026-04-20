Vineyards: only 11 out of over 2,000 are “Platinum” in Italy and Mediterranean for Bigot Index

From Etna to Friuli, from the Asolo area to Valtellina, from the Langhe to Bolgheri, from Valpolicella to the Piacenza Hills, and on to Slovenia: the 11 best vineyards in Italy and the Mediterranean come from these lands. They are led by wineries such as Cusumano, Sandrone, Michele Satta, Aldo Rainoldi, as well as Loredan Gasparini, Marjan Simčič Domaine, Ferdinand, La Tosa, Ripa delle Volta, Sgubin Ferruccio and Tikveš Lepovo. These are the “Platinum Vineyards”, selected from over 2,000 vineyards monitored by the “Bigot Index”, devised by Giovanni Bigot, which in its edition No. 6 has become a benchmark for evaluating vineyard quality potential based on direct monitoring and scientific methodology, within a system which places continuous observation, data collection and targeted agronomic management at its core. As of this year, the Index no longer produces a numerical ranking, but instead rewards the best vineyards by dividing them into two levels of excellence: the “Platinum Vineyards”, which represent the absolute pinnacle of quality observed in the field (and this year account for just 0.5% of those monitored), and the “Gold Vineyards”, which identify a broader group of excellence (2.5% of the monitored vineyards, corresponding to 100 wineries that rigorously apply the Bigot Index method; the complete list is provided in a special feature, ed). “These are operations that have demonstrated advanced vineyard management, based on continuous monitoring, adaptability and agronomic choices tailored to each individual parcel”, explains a note.

However, monitoring data from the company “Perleuve” by Giovanni Bigot shows that “the 2025 vintage has confirmed what has become increasingly clear to the most attentive operators: wineries that adopt a scientific, data-driven approach are able to consistently improve grape quality, even under complex climatic conditions. The principle underlying the Bigot Index is clear: quality potential arises from the interaction between terroir, seasonal trends and mankind ability to interpret and manage these variables. It is precisely this third component that now makes the difference”.

Direct vineyard monitoring throughout the entire year, still explains Perleuve, makes it possible to collect essential information to guide agronomic decisions, moving beyond standardized management models in favor of a differentiated approach, vineyard by vineyard. In a context of climate change and market transformation, this model represents a concrete response to the growing demand for wines that are increasingly distinctive, closely tied to their origin and coherent with their territory. “The vineyards awarded in 2025 therefore represent a benchmark model for contemporary viticulture: wineries which invest in knowledge, in people, and in the ability to read the vineyard accurately and continuously”. Because, as Perleuve supports, “great wines arise in the vineyard”.

Focus - “Platinum Vineyard” 2025, according to Bigot Index

Cusumano Alta Mora - Nerello Mascalese Guardiola

Ferdinand - Merlot Pročno

La Tosa - Sauvignon Ca’ di Terra

Loredan Gasparini - Merlot Spineda

Marjan Simčič Domaine - Merlot Trobno

Michele Satta - Syrah Vigna Nova

Aldo Rainoldi - Nebbiolo Calvario

Ripa della Volta - Vigna Palazzo

Sgubin Ferruccio - Friulano Restocina

Tikveš Lepovo - Cabernet Sauvignon Star nasad

Sandrone - Talin Le Coste di Barolo

Loredan Gasparini - Cabernet Sauvignon Chiesa

Loredan Gasparini - Cabernet Franc Venegazzù

Gold Vineyards 2025

Cusumano Alta Mora - Nerello Mascalese Trefiletti Guardiola

Savinelli - Caricadjola

Cantina Marramiero - Chardonnay 1998 S. Andrea

Castello di Cigognola - Pinot Nero La Croce

Ferdinand - Malvazija Pročno

Gianfranco Alessandria - Barbera Vecchie Vittoria

Ilaria Addis - Vermentino Sa Neula 1992

Kyperounda Winery - Merlot Hartzi

La Sclusa - Friulano Ronco Ipplis

La Tosa - Malvasia di Candia Ronco

Le Vigne di Zamò - Friulano Buttrio

Loredan Gasparini - Cabernet Sauvignon Venegazzù

Marjan Simčič Domaine - Pinot Grigio Ronc Zegla

MC Azienda Agricola - Montepulciano Quercia di Gianni

Mauro Veglio - Nebbiolo Gattera

Michele Satta - Viognier Vigna Nova

Monsupello - Pinot Nero Montagnera

Nebó Winery - Tokaj Zahodnje

Azienda Agricola Philine Isabelle - Nebbiolo Le Coste di Monforte

Aldo Rainoldi - Nebbiolo Cartello

Ripa della Volta - Vigna Campi Piani

Siddura - Vermentino sq 6, 14 e 15

ERT 1050 - Chardonnay Corné

Tikveš Lepovo - Chardonnay Star nasad

Azienda Agricola Adami - Vigneto Giardino

La Castellada - Sauvignon Blanc Vigna Vrh

Radikon - Vigna Ceno

Albiana - Sauvignon Blanc Pšak

Korenika&Moškon - Malvazija Paderno

La Collina del Tesoro - Sangiovese Colombara

Subida di Monte - Merlot Vigna Alta

Casa E. Mirafiore - Nebbiolo Lazzarito

Cusumano - Chardonnay Ficuzza Ventaglio

Cusumano Alta Mora - Carricante Quota Mille

Castello di Cigognola - Barbera Pizzarello

La Tosa - Ortrugo Ca’ di Terra

La Tosa - Barbera Bel Sorriso

La Tosa - Barbera Morello

Le Vigne di Zamò - Picolit Rosazzo

Marjan Simčič Domaine - Ribolla Gialla Medana Jama

MC Azienda Agricola - Chardonnay

Mauro Veglio - Nebbiolo Arborina

Mauro Veglio - Nebbiolo Castelletto

Michele Satta - Vermentino Moretti

Michele Satta - Cabernet Sauvignon Castagni

Aldo Rainoldi - Nebbiolo Apostoli

Ripa della Volta - Vigna Corvina Palazzo

Cusumano - Chardonnay San Giacomo Butera

Cusumano - Sauvignon Marchesa Tramontane

Cusumano - Nero d’Avola San Giacomo Butera

Tikveš Barovo - Vranac Mečkovec

Tikveš Lepovo - Merlot Star nasad

Tikveš Lepovo - Vranac Star nasad

Tikveš Demir Kaplja - Merlot Koral

Tikveš Veleš - Sauvignon Blanc Ramnik

Tikveš Barovo - Vranac Brlovec

Casa E. Mirafiore - Nebbiolo Armugnan

Korenika&Moškon - Merlot Breg Alto

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