Vineyards: only 11 out of over 2,000 are “Platinum” in Italy and Mediterranean for Bigot Index

From Etna to Friuli, from the Asolo area to Valtellina, from the Langhe to Bolgheri, from Valpolicella to the Piacenza Hills, and on to Slovenia: the 11 best vineyards in Italy and the Mediterranean come from these lands. They are led by wineries such as Cusumano, Sandrone, Michele Satta, Aldo Rainoldi, as well as Loredan Gasparini, Marjan Simčič Domaine, Ferdinand, La Tosa, Ripa delle Volta, Sgubin Ferruccio and Tikveš Lepovo. These are the “Platinum Vineyards”, selected from over 2,000 vineyards monitored by the “Bigot Index”, devised by Giovanni Bigot, which in its edition No. 6 has become a benchmark for evaluating vineyard quality potential based on direct monitoring and scientific methodology, within a system which places continuous observation, data collection and targeted agronomic management at its core. As of this year, the Index no longer produces a numerical ranking, but instead rewards the best vineyards by dividing them into two levels of excellence: the “Platinum Vineyards”, which represent the absolute pinnacle of quality observed in the field (and this year account for just 0.5% of those monitored), and the “Gold Vineyards”, which identify a broader group of excellence (2.5% of the monitored vineyards, corresponding to 100 wineries that rigorously apply the Bigot Index method; the complete list is provided in a special feature, ed). “These are operations that have demonstrated advanced vineyard management, based on continuous monitoring, adaptability and agronomic choices tailored to each individual parcel”, explains a note.
However, monitoring data from the company “Perleuve” by Giovanni Bigot shows that “the 2025 vintage has confirmed what has become increasingly clear to the most attentive operators: wineries that adopt a scientific, data-driven approach are able to consistently improve grape quality, even under complex climatic conditions. The principle underlying the Bigot Index is clear: quality potential arises from the interaction between terroir, seasonal trends and mankind ability to interpret and manage these variables. It is precisely this third component that now makes the difference”.
Direct vineyard monitoring throughout the entire year, still explains Perleuve, makes it possible to collect essential information to guide agronomic decisions, moving beyond standardized management models in favor of a differentiated approach, vineyard by vineyard. In a context of climate change and market transformation, this model represents a concrete response to the growing demand for wines that are increasingly distinctive, closely tied to their origin and coherent with their territory. “The vineyards awarded in 2025 therefore represent a benchmark model for contemporary viticulture: wineries which invest in knowledge, in people, and in the ability to read the vineyard accurately and continuously”. Because, as Perleuve supports, “great wines arise in the vineyard”.
Focus - “Platinum Vineyard” 2025, according to Bigot Index
Cusumano Alta Mora - Nerello Mascalese Guardiola
Ferdinand - Merlot Pročno
La Tosa - Sauvignon Ca’ di Terra
Loredan Gasparini - Merlot Spineda
Marjan Simčič Domaine - Merlot Trobno
Michele Satta - Syrah Vigna Nova
Aldo Rainoldi - Nebbiolo Calvario
Ripa della Volta - Vigna Palazzo
Sgubin Ferruccio - Friulano Restocina
Tikveš Lepovo - Cabernet Sauvignon Star nasad
Sandrone - Talin Le Coste di Barolo
Loredan Gasparini - Cabernet Sauvignon Chiesa
Loredan Gasparini - Cabernet Franc Venegazzù
Gold Vineyards 2025
Cusumano Alta Mora - Nerello Mascalese Trefiletti Guardiola
Savinelli - Caricadjola
Cantina Marramiero - Chardonnay 1998 S. Andrea
Castello di Cigognola - Pinot Nero La Croce
Ferdinand - Malvazija Pročno
Gianfranco Alessandria - Barbera Vecchie Vittoria
Ilaria Addis - Vermentino Sa Neula 1992
Kyperounda Winery - Merlot Hartzi
La Sclusa - Friulano Ronco Ipplis
La Tosa - Malvasia di Candia Ronco
Le Vigne di Zamò - Friulano Buttrio
Loredan Gasparini - Cabernet Sauvignon Venegazzù
Marjan Simčič Domaine - Pinot Grigio Ronc Zegla
MC Azienda Agricola - Montepulciano Quercia di Gianni
Mauro Veglio - Nebbiolo Gattera
Michele Satta - Viognier Vigna Nova
Monsupello - Pinot Nero Montagnera
Nebó Winery - Tokaj Zahodnje
Azienda Agricola Philine Isabelle - Nebbiolo Le Coste di Monforte
Aldo Rainoldi - Nebbiolo Cartello
Ripa della Volta - Vigna Campi Piani
Siddura - Vermentino sq 6, 14 e 15
ERT 1050 - Chardonnay Corné
Tikveš Lepovo - Chardonnay Star nasad
Azienda Agricola Adami - Vigneto Giardino
La Castellada - Sauvignon Blanc Vigna Vrh
Radikon - Vigna Ceno
Albiana - Sauvignon Blanc Pšak
Korenika&Moškon - Malvazija Paderno
La Collina del Tesoro - Sangiovese Colombara
Subida di Monte - Merlot Vigna Alta
Casa E. Mirafiore - Nebbiolo Lazzarito
Cusumano - Chardonnay Ficuzza Ventaglio
Cusumano Alta Mora - Carricante Quota Mille
Castello di Cigognola - Barbera Pizzarello
La Tosa - Ortrugo Ca’ di Terra
La Tosa - Barbera Bel Sorriso
La Tosa - Barbera Morello
Le Vigne di Zamò - Picolit Rosazzo
Marjan Simčič Domaine - Ribolla Gialla Medana Jama
MC Azienda Agricola - Chardonnay
Mauro Veglio - Nebbiolo Arborina
Mauro Veglio - Nebbiolo Castelletto
Michele Satta - Vermentino Moretti
Michele Satta - Cabernet Sauvignon Castagni
Aldo Rainoldi - Nebbiolo Apostoli
Ripa della Volta - Vigna Corvina Palazzo
Cusumano - Chardonnay San Giacomo Butera
Cusumano - Sauvignon Marchesa Tramontane
Cusumano - Nero d’Avola San Giacomo Butera
Tikveš Barovo - Vranac Mečkovec
Tikveš Lepovo - Merlot Star nasad
Tikveš Lepovo - Vranac Star nasad
Tikveš Demir Kaplja - Merlot Koral
Tikveš Veleš - Sauvignon Blanc Ramnik
Tikveš Barovo - Vranac Brlovec
Casa E. Mirafiore - Nebbiolo Armugnan
Korenika&Moškon - Merlot Breg Alto
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