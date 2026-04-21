Training tomorrow’s wine managers: the “Wine Business Program” sponsored by Italia del Vino

Training professionals capable of combining managerial skills, knowledge of the supply chain, and an international perspective to prepare them for entry into the workforce in the wine industry. Following a successful first edition, which involved 28 businesses, including member companies and project partners, and a select group of students interested in building their professional future in the world of wine, the “Wine Business Program” is back. This initiative is promoted by the Consorzio Italia del Vino, which brings together 24 leading companies in the sector (Angelini Wines & Estates, Banfi, Bisol1542, Cà Maiol, Collis Heritage, Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm, Donnachiara, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini, Gruppo Mezzacorona, Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, Le Monde, Librandi Antonio e Nicodemo, Lunae Bosoni, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli, Mesa, Oniwines, Terre de La Custodia, Torrevento, and Zonin1821), operating in 18 Italian wine regions, with a combined turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros and exports accounting for 15% of the national total, covering a total of 15,000 hectares of vineyards and employing a workforce of over 3,500 direct staff - developed in collaboration with the Luiss Business School in Rome and set to begin on September 14, 2026 (applications due by May 15).

“With the “Wine Business Program”, Consorzio Italia del Vino is strengthening one of the three strategic pillars of its development, namely training, by continuing an investment aimed at the sector’s long-term competitiveness”, said President Roberta Corrà. “The successful conclusion of the first edition confirms the value of a project capable of creating a direct link between the academic world and businesses. And the collaboration with Luiss Business School continues to be a key element in training qualified professionals and guiding young people toward an increasingly informed and well-prepared entry into the wine industry”.

Compared to the first edition, the practical component will be expanded from two to three full months, while the classroom component remains unchanged, consisting of intensive lecture days from Monday through Friday. This includes modules on the economics and organization of the wine industry, marketing, wine exports and branding, digitalization, artificial intelligence and sustainability, leadership, communication, and project management, all supplemented by practical exercises and workshop activities.

The project was launched, in fact, to guide young talents toward skilled employment in the wine industry through a program that combines classroom instruction, workshops, and hands-on experience, with the aim of providing a concrete solution to a structural challenge facing the sector (the shortage of new professionals with managerial skills) and strengthening the dialogue between educational institutions and businesses: in fact, during the previous, first edition, some of the companies involved already put forward targeted internship and employment proposals. ​

“The participants in the first edition stood out for their motivation, engagement, and keen interest in the sector”, explained Luca Pirolo, Associate Dean for Multi-Hub Strategy and Scientific Director of the “Wine Business Program”. “The results achieved and the positive feedback from partner companies confirm that the program addresses a real need in the industry: guiding young talent toward qualified entry into the wine sector through a training experience capable of serving as a true springboard for their professional careers. We therefore look forward with confidence to the next edition, certain that we will continue to make an important contribution to the competitiveness of one of the key sectors of Made in Italy”.

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