From cinema to wine, wine to cinema, the life of Italo Zingarelli in a documentary film

First he was a boxer, a stuntman, and then a legendary film producer. He invented, in the Seventies, the “Beans Westerns” genre and produced the duo Bud Spencer and Terence Hill in the “Trinity” saga and the most watched films in the history of Italian cinema: “They called him Trinità …” and “… They continued to call him Trinità”, written and directed by Enzo Barboni. The general public has continued to adore these films for over half a century, and thanks to their success, he founded Rocca delle Macìe, creating his dream of producing great wines in Chianti Classico (as WineNews narrated in a video including a “cameo” appearance by Terence Hill). From cinema to wine, wine to cinema, and now, for the first time, the documentary-tribute film, "He was Trinity”, dedicated to the life, or rather, to the three extraordinary lives of Italo Zingarelli, will be on the big screen during the18th edition of the “Rome Film Festival” in the History of Cinema section. On October 19th, it will be previewed and screened at Casa del Cinema (7pm), and will be broadcast on the small screen on October 20th in prime time on RAI 3 (9:20 pm). Dario Marani directed the film, Clarissa Montilla wrote it and Alessio Guerrini produced it in close collaboration with Sara Cerri, Italo's niece. It is a Fish-Eye Digital Video Creation production in collaboration with RAI Documentari and the participation of Rocca delle Macìe and West Edizioni Musicali.

It is the story of a unique and charismatic film and wine producer. A man who first made cinema, and then wine, which are the stars of his successful journey, but also hope, and endeavoring to create a strong impact in the lives of others, while it follows the private life of Italo Zingarelli, his passion for cinema and his love for the land. The constant reference to the feature film, “They Call Me Trinità” is the leitmotif, together with the original voices of those who knew him, especially friends, actors, directors, screenwriters and critics, starting with Terence Hill and Bud Spencer (in a unpublished interview from 2004), as well as Dario Argento, Giovanna Ralli, Barbara Alberti, Amedeo Pagani, Manuela Pineschi, Marco Tullio Barboni, Mario Sesti, Luca Rea, and his family members - his wife Laura Spano, and their children Fabio, Sandra and Sergio Zingarelli. Sergio and his wife, Daniela have carried forward and developed the winemaking dream of Rocca delle Macìe, the first “Cinematic Winery”. It is the "movie destination" for wine and cinema lovers, thanks to the “Piccolo Museo Galleria Trinità”, including memorabilia from the sets, and unpublished scene photos. These are unique testimonies about the legacy of the man who embodied the spirit of “Trinity” in every aspect of his life.

