From eWibe an observatory (and four indexes) to monitor the investment wine market

Fine wines, for some time now, have proved to be a safer and more profitable form of investment than many stock market indices, and the growth recorded in the last ten years, estimated at +140%, is there to prove it. First - and it could not have been otherwise - on fine wines the British bet on them, strengthened by the experience of wine merchants who, for more than a century, have been guiding through en primeur the quotations (and revaluations) of Bordeaux wines. Among the platforms of reference is undoubtedly Liv-ex, the London-based investment wine exchange, through which millions of pounds of investment pass every day, capable of monitoring thousands of labels from every corner of the world.

In Italy, a similar job is being done by eWibe, the live market for fine wines, open free of charge to anyone, born at the beginning of 2022 and fully operational only since last July, which can, however, already count on more than 3,000 members, for 2,000 bottles handled and a turnover that has exceeded one million euros. eWibe has three pillars: a Hub that brings together a trading platform, information and training, and warehouse storage services. To which a fourth is now added: an observatory that aims to take a monthly snapshot of the main trends taking place in the investment wine market thanks to the new eWibe indexes, news and insights on the fine wine market. The eWibe indices are processed through the proprietary algorithm that analyzes all the information about the most representative labels in the investment wine market of Italy and France, and they highlight a synthetic information value, able to represent the different sensitivities that belong to all market players: from investors to enthusiasts, from collectors to the whole supply chain.

Sources analyzed by the eWibe algorithm include market indicators, b2b sales, and sales between enthusiasts and private investors made on eWibe’s trading platform, as well as other buying and selling channels such as auction houses. The universe of investment wines monitored by the indexes will be progressively expanded with the most iconic labels from other markets such as Spain and the United States, and each month eWibe will identify the main news and insights most relevant to the investment wine sector, from market trends to the most traded or highest-valued labels.

“The eWibe observatory aims to become an informative reference point for the investment wine industry”, comments Edoardo Maria Lamacchia, founder and CEO of eWibe. “Insights and news highlight industry trends, and new indexes offer users and all enthusiasts the most complete and real insight possible into market trends. Investment wine is indeed an articulated world, made up of wineries and retailers, but also of private investors or simple enthusiasts, and our observatory aims to capture its different nuances, thanks to the analysis of all the main indicators: from b2b sales to private buying and selling channels such as our platform or auction houses. All industry professionals and users wishing to approach this high-potential but traditionally closed market can therefore now count on a new tool. We will not stop here: we will continue to work to develop training and information initiatives to accompany our trading services consistently with our vocation as a Hub of fine wine”, Lamacchia concludes.

