From flatbreads to the vineyard: Antico Vinaio invests in a winery in Maremma

He made his fortune selling flatbreads made in Florence that have now become legendary, and creating a format exported all over the world: now Tommaso Mazzanti, owner of Antico Vinaio, becomes a winemaker along with Joe Bastianich (with whom he has opened overseas stores in New York, now numbering four). In fact, Mazzanti has joined the management of Tenuta La Mozza, in Maremma, already owned by the Italian-American entrepreneur. There a new line of wines will be produced, destined to be sold in all of Antico Vinaio’s locations in Italy and the rest of the world.

Tenuta La Mozza, located in the Magliano area of Tuscany, has 20 hectares of vineyards, including Morellino di Scansano, Sangiovese and Ciliegio. Production is around 100,000 bottles, and now the goal is to develop a new line for L’Antico Vinaio premises, including those yet to be opened. To date, L'Antico Vinaio has more than 30 venues in Italy and around the world: in addition to Florence, there are Rome, Milan, Bergamo, Naples, Forte dei Marmi, and even Dubai, Las Vegas, and New York, among others. An adventure that began in 1989, when the Mazzanti family took over a small deli just a stone’s throw from Palazzo Vecchio. Tommaso joined the business in 2006, transforming it and making it what it is today.

But that’s not all: on his social media, Mazzanti posted a bottle of “Solo Noi” wine, dedicated to his wife Clara Fioretti, with a photo of his family on the label. It was a promise made 10 years ago, when Mazzanti vowed to her that if he became rich one day, he would buy a winery and create a label dedicated to her. “It seemed to fantasize and dream, in the end we were two 25-year-old youths dreaming big. Today, after 10 years, I managed to fulfill that famous promise I bought my first winery and from the vineyards of the Tuscan Maremma one of the wines that will be born will be “Just Us”. It was really super exciting to show the bottle of wine, for the first time after 10 years, to Clara”, Mazzanti writes.

