From Gianni Tessari to Monte del Frà to Podere 414, Italy on the “Top 100” of “The Times”

This summer 2021, the British are still drinking wine, whether it’s to console themselves from being defeated in the European Football Championships, by Italy, or rather looking happily towards a near future free of anti Covid-19 restrictions. Therefore, the top wines recommended for this summer are on the new list, “The 100 Best Wines for Summer 2021”, signed by the renowned wine critic, Jane McQuitty, (she is one of the few wine critics awarded the MBE - Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, by the English Royal family), who writes for “The Times”, one of the oldest, most popular and influential British newspapers. And, Italy is well represented, including small brands and private labels, mirroring what is happening on the UK market. Five wines McQuitty has selected come from Italy, and they are: Pinot Noir Veneto TGI 2019 by Gianni Tessari, a winery in Rona that includes three territories such as Soave, Coli Bernice and Monty Lessing; Badilante PGI Toscana by Podere 414, a winery in Maremma, headed by Simone Castelli; Bardolino Chiaretto 2018 in Monte del Frà, a historic winery in the Sommacampagna area that produces wines of all the topmost Venetian denominations, and two private wines, such as the Specially Selected Costa Toscana TGI Rosè 2020 signed by Castellore Organico, and Carezza Pinot Nero by Mabis.

