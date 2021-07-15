02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
Allegrini 2018

News

WINE RANKINGS

From Gianni Tessari to Monte del Frà to Podere 414, Italy on the “Top 100” of “The Times”

Five Italian wines on the summer wine list signed by Jane McQuitty for the historic British newspaper
GIANNI TESSARI, JANE MACQUITTY, MONTE DEL FRÀ, PODERE 414, RANKINGS, THE TIMES, UK, WINE, News
Jane McQuitty, wine writer for the historic English newspaper “The Times”

This summer 2021, the British are still drinking wine, whether it’s to console themselves from being defeated in the European Football Championships, by Italy, or rather looking happily towards a near future free of anti Covid-19 restrictions. Therefore, the top wines recommended for this summer are on the new list, “The 100 Best Wines for Summer 2021”, signed by the renowned wine critic, Jane McQuitty, (she is one of the few wine critics awarded the MBE - Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, by the English Royal family), who writes for The Times”, one of the oldest, most popular and influential British newspapers. And, Italy is well represented, including small brands and private labels, mirroring what is happening on the UK market. Five wines McQuitty has selected come from Italy, and they are: Pinot Noir Veneto TGI 2019 by Gianni Tessari, a winery in Rona that includes three territories such as Soave, Coli Bernice and Monty Lessing; Badilante PGI Toscana by Podere 414, a winery in Maremma, headed by Simone Castelli; Bardolino Chiaretto 2018 in Monte del Frà, a historic winery in the Sommacampagna area that produces wines of all the topmost Venetian denominations, and two private wines, such as the Specially Selected Costa Toscana TGI Rosè 2020 signed by Castellore Organico, and Carezza Pinot Nero by Mabis.

Copyright © 2000/2021

Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit

Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2021

TAG: GIANNI TESSARI, JANE MACQUITTY, MONTE DEL FRÀ, PODERE 414, RANKINGS, THE TIMES, UK, WINE

Altri articoli