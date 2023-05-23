From Irpinia to Sannio, from Campi Flegrei to Vesuvius: here are the “Campania Stories”

From Irpinia to Sannio, Campi Flegrei to Vesuvius, Cilento to the Amalfi Coast, Upper Casertano to the Sorrento Peninsula, the Salernitati and Picentini hills to Cilento and Vallo di Diano: there are many wine territories in Campania that can tell enthusiasts and the market something between ancient past and a look to the future. That is those “Campania Stories” that give the name to an event, which edition n. 8 is on stage, from today 23 May to 26 May, in Irpinia, under the direction of Miriade & Partners, for the presentation of the new vintages of wines produced in the main denominations of Campania, with 90 wineries from all over the Region. Expression of a supply chain which, at the regional level, sees a production value of 72 million euros, divided between 19 Dop and 10 Igp which speak the oenological languages of Falanghina, Greco di Tufo, Aglianico, Taurasi, Piedirosso, Primitivo, Pallagrello, Casavecchia, Sciascinoso, Montepulciano and so on, on a vineyard area of almost 26,000 hectares of vineyards, with 90% production under denomination or geographical indication, divided more or less in half between reds and whites. The tastings of Campania Stories 2023 will take place at the Hotel Villa Calvo - Ristorante La Locandina in Aiello del Sabato (Avellino), while the review will begin in the historic centre of Gesualdo, one of the “most beautiful villages in Italy”, with its castle, and will be sponsored by the Municipality of Gesualdo. The place that inspired Torquato Tasso, who celebrated the “lucky, open land that floods and leads to happier people”, and it is also known for the marbles extracted here, which Vanvitelli used in the Royal Palace of Caserta and Charles III of Bourbon for the Portici Royal Palace. At the top of the village, there is the castle, one of Campania’s most important monuments, which was the home and seat of Prince Carlo Gesualdo’s illuminated and sumptuous musical court, one of the most illustrious madrigalists of all time, musician-refined innovator, and exceptional forerunner of modern music. In this place, very dear to him Carlo Gesualdo took refuge after having killed his wife Maria D’Avalos and her lover Fabrizio Carafa who were caught in the act of adultery, a double homicide that shocked Naples in 1590. Carlo Gesualdo, from the castle of Gesualdo, did his utmost in good works to atone for his guilt, and he sought solace in music to alleviate the shame of betrayal and remorse.

A charming and historic setting for Campania Stories 2023, a “peasant festival” commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of the Taurasi Docg denomination, in collaboration with the Consortium for the Protection of Irpinia Wines, and celebrating Irpinia in its authenticity, from traditional productions to artistic expressions, accompanied by the Tarantella Montemaranese School, interpreter of a millenary popular tradition of Irpinia. Finally, on 26 May, “Campania Stories Day” takes place, a tasting for operators and enthusiasts from all over Italy (again at the Hotel Villa Calvo).

