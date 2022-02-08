From Valpolicella to Chianti Classico: Tinazzi arrives in Tuscany

The chain of company acquisitions in the world of wine, in particular in Tuscany, continues at a fast pace. And if the protagonists of the most recent news were the territories of Bolgheri and Montalcino, now it's up to Chianti Classico, another of the most important denominations of the Grand Duchy, where a leading company Tinazzi, a group of wineries with productions in Veneto and in Puglia, acquired the Pian Del Gallo estate, in Greve in Chianti, in the heart of the Gallo Nero appellation. “A small estate with bio production of 5.5 hectares with Chianti Classico Docg and Toscana Igt vineyards, a place dedicated to hospitality, thanks to the presence of an accommodation facility, where also there is a production of an excellent DOP extra virgin olive oil from the property's own olive grove. All agricultural productions have been subject for more than 20 years to organic management certified by Icea”, explains a note.

The acquisition, particularly, is carried out through the Campopian agricultural company controlled by Tinazzi and managed by Francesca Tinazzi, who owns and manages the vineyards in Veneto. To this date there are three properties that are part of it: Poderi Campopian in Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Cascina Montelupo nel Custoza and Tenuta Valleselle in Bardolino. “This is a dream coming true. My family and I fell in love with Pian del Gallo and we want to take care of it with the attention and respect that has always characterized our work in the vineyard”, explains Francesca Tinazzi, administrator of Campopian. “It is a great satisfaction for our group to be able to count a wine estate in the cradle of Italian wine and culture, Tuscany, and in one of the best-known denominations such as Chianti Classico. This property will become one of our flagships”, says Gian Andrea Tinazzi, director of Cantine Tinazzi.

Yet another acquisition, therefore, of this frenetic beginning of 2022, which, as already reported by WineNews, saw the entrepreneur and producer Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, at the helm of Caparzo and also owner of the Altesino brand, acquire another 4.5 hectares of Brunello di Montalcino, bringing it to total of 65 hectares, the announcement of Riccardo Illy, at the top of the “Polo del Gusto” (which already includes the Mastrojanni winery, another Montalcino brand), according to which 2022 will see the landing of the group in Barolo (from Winenews rumors with the acquisition of the Cascina Meriame winery in Serralunga d’Alba), and, still in the land of Bolgheri, the Bell'Aja winery, which belongs to Agricola San Felice (among the reference names in Chianti Classico) of the Allianz Group, to acquire Batzella, a small brand with 7.5 hectares, mainly dedicated to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah, founded in 2000 by Khanh Nguyen and Franco Batzella, and Campo alla Sughera of the Knauf family to acquire 2 hectares of land that are added to the 20 hectares already owned by the company (of which 16.5 are planted with vineyards), for a total of 22 hectares (18 fully planted).

Focus – the story of Tinazzi

The Tinazzi, in the ancient Veronese tradition, were containers similar to barrels, where the grapes were pressed to ferment: therefore, a family linked to wine even in the origin of their name. The story of Tinazzi can only start with this curious anecdote, it begins in the late 1960s in Cavaion Veronese, thanks to the commitment and passion of Eugenio Tinazzi. Gian Andrea Tinazzi, son of the founder, still eighteen at the time, immediately followed his father in running the business and progressively broadened the horizons of the company both in terms of production and markets. Animated by a lively, enterprising, and proactive spirit, over the years he transformed the family business from a local company, which sells Veneto DOC wines to small businesses on Lake Garda, to the current important Group extended between Veneto and Puglia, a region of great character and increasing qualitative potential, in which the Tinazzi has been present since 2001. Under his leadership, the group produces high quality wines, sold in 55 countries around the world. Today the company, with over 100 hectares of vineyards and a wide range of initiatives related to peasant culture and hospitality, has made sustainability in the vineyard and in the company one of its main commitments, with the launch in 2020 of the first organic line and the recognition of the Equalitas certification, index of a unique and integrated approach to the sustainability of the wine sector based on three pillars: social, environmental, and economic. The important international awards, such as the acknowledgments of renowned magazines such as “Wine Spectator”, “Wine Enthusiast” and “Decanter” are just the last puzzle in the history of Tinazzi wines.

