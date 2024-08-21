Giulia Cecchi and Francesca Bardelli Nonino, two young Italians among the Future 40 Tastemakers 2024

It is better for young people to talk to young people about wine and related subjects. Especially those young people who are capable of combining the past and the future, valorizing tradition, creating and innovating, and projecting history towards tomorrow. The “ Wine Enthusiast” team has selected two young Italian women in its “Future 40 Tastemakers 2024”. “The people selected deserve to be recognized for their work in moving the industry forward”, Jacqueline Strum, president and publisher of “Wine Enthusiast Media”, said. One is Giulia Cecchi, born and raised among the vineyards of her parents’ Chianti Classico Estates, Famiglia Cecchi, led by Andrea Cecchi (together with his brother Cesare, ed.), and her mother, Laura Bianchi’s Castello di Monsanto. She is also a brand ambassador for the two Estates based in New York. In her youth, Giulia absorbed the multigenerational essence of both families, and learned to navigate her ancestors and her peers. Now, as brand ambassador for both wineries, she has been traveling all over the world, connecting her love of Sangiovese and Tuscany to a whole new generation of wine lovers”, as “Wine Enthusiast” explained. The other is Francesca Bardelli Nonino, “the grappa influencer” and sixth generation of the historic Nonino dynasty. And it was under the guidance of the unsinkable Giannola Nonino (and her husband Benito, who recently passed away, ed.), who invented single-varietal grappa in Italy, which has become, over time, one of the most prestigious spirits brands ever. Francesca Bardelli Nonino, “Web Communication Manager & U.S. Comanager of Nonino”,“ is carrying on the family business (together with Antonella, Cristina and Elisabetta Nonino, ed.), and is the first “grappa influencer” in the world. She shares her contagious passion through social media, and visits wine bars and restaurants to teach people about grappa. She has even given a TED Talk (conferences run by the private, non-profit U.S. organization Sapling Foundation, which has also featured Elon Musk and Bill Gates, among others). “The “Future 40 Tastemakers 2024” recognizes those who inspire innovation and bring the beverage industry into the future,” explained“ Wine Enthusiast”. Giulia Cecchi and Francesca Bardelli Nonino are the flag bearers of two historic Italian wine & spirits dynasties.

Copyright © 2000/2024