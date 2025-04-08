Gold and stars, a label suitable for red carpet for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg

A gondola in the foreground, and in the background Venice skyline. Between the tones of gold and blue without forgetting red recalling the red carpet, a tribute to the stars of cinema: it is the label that will enrich the bottles of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, which, for the second consecutive year in a row, will be partner of Venice Film Festival, edition No. 82, increasingly more linked to the territory, and to its excellences. “La Compagnia delle Stelle” is the title of the label, it is a limited edition that will enrich the bottles with a glamour touch: “Prosecco Docg, for the second consecutive year in a row, will be the only bubble with which world stars will toast”, declared Luca Zaia, President of Veneto, who presented today, at Vinitaly, the new packaging, together with Culture Assessor Cristiano Corazzari, president of the consortium Franco Adami, and actor-testimonial Giorgio Pasotti.

The label, which was created specifically to continue the narration of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, which began in Venice Lido last year, recalls, already in the name, the idea of a theater company, made up of different elements: gondoliers, videocameras, and, naturally, the stars of cinema. One of these stars is represented symbolically by the consortium logo which shines in the sky exactly as a star, assuming a well defined position.

“The bottles and wine glasses of Prosecco Docg – said President of Veneto Luca Zaia - will be shot by over 3,000 journalists all over the world next to the starts of international cinema promoting the soul and flavors of Veneto hills. For us, it is an important goal, after decades of monopoly of French wines on Venice red carpets, this label seals in the best way the collaboration between the Protection Consortium and Venice Film Festival. But, it is much more, it is a message of valorization of the territory, a way to bring our wine culture beyond regional boundaries to narrate our hills, and the passion of who made the landscape Humanity heritage”.

“We consider that this label fully encloses the tone and the atmosphere which would be found at the International Film Festival of Venice Biennale”, explained the president of Protection Consortium Franco Adami.

Also this year, Conegliano Valdobbiadene will be protagonist of all the most glamour moments of the Festival, from opening gala to that dedicated to award. It will be possible to taste the official bubble of the Festival at Cinema Palace, and in the restaurants of Biennale Terraxe, and Casinò Palace, these lasts two locals managed by chef Tino Vettorello, but not only. A real team of creators was hired for the entire duration of the Festival: 10 days during which three content creators and an artist will alternate giving life to different narrations inspired to the world of cinema which will have also Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg as protagonist.

