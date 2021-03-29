HK, Gelardini & Romani bring back in person wine auctions: Masseto and Monfortino at the top

It was more than just an auction. It was actually a sign of rebirth and a return to normality for the entire wine world, not only Italy. The auction sale organized by Gelardini & Romani that was held recently in Hong Kong, during the “Ciak in the Kitchen” event, marked a milestone. All over the world, where currently events are still held remotely, 801 lots went under the hammer to 99 buyers who were present in the room, and no offers were received online. The choice to run the auction in person was in evident contrast to what has been happening over the last 12 months, and it was a success. Sales reached 460.000 euros, and there was an average increase of 45% on the base prices of lots.

The topmost lot, in a catalog that spoke primarily Italian, was a magnum of Cros Parantoux Henry Jayer 1993, which sold for 20.000 euros, followed by, in second position, 12 bottles of Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno 1997, at 12.300 euros and 6 bottles of Vosne-Romanée “Les Beaux Monts” Leroy 2001 at 12.000 euros. We should also mention that among the highest selling prices there were 6 bottles of Masseto 2001 (5.300 euros), 2 bottles of 1996 and 1 magnum 1997 of Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno (3.650 euros), 3 bottles of Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno 1996 (3.300 euros) and 1 Double Magnum of Masseto 1999 (3.300 euros).

“It was a great weekend in Hong Kong for Italian wine”, Raimondo Romani, at the helm of Gelardini & Romani Wine Auction with his partner Flaviano Gelardini, told WineNews. “We are the only ones to have held an in person wine auction in Asia since the beginning of 2021, and it was made possible thanks to the work and sacrifices of the Gelardini & Romani team. It is thanks to them that we have been able, over the past several years, to build a “bridge” that has solid foundations both in Europe and in Asia. Other countries have not yet taken the risk of an in person auction, but here”, Romani said, “we have been at zero Covid-19 cases for two days, while the vaccination campaign has just begun. Plus, “Tuscan Shared Wine” was held on Saturday, supported by the Italian Consulate in Hong Kong and ICE, during which enthusiasts and collectors, who have not been able to travel for over a year, were able to experience an authentic Italian wine, tasting some of the great Tuscan wine names from Biondi Santi to Sassicaia, and Poggio di Sotto, Montevertine, Castello di Monsanto, just to name a few, paired to the cuisine of Chef Gianni Caprioli - former personal chef of Gianni Agnelli – and one of the reference points of Italian restaurants in the city. By promoting the most prestigious brands”, concluded Raimondo Romani, “even the old vintages, we can grow all Italian wines”.

