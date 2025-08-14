In June, Italian wine export brakes in the US in value, but it remains positive in the semester

At the halfway point of the first half of 2025, it’s time to make a balance about European wine exports to the United States, its main trading partner, while awaiting to see the impact of 15% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which came into effect on August 7th and also applied to wine. It’s true that the past few months have been difficult and uncertain, especially with the early-year stockpiling effect aimed at anticipating the duties, which has now faded, leaving its mark on the market. But, wine, despite its challenges, wine continues to hold its ground in the U.s., including Italian wine, which remains positive in its key market, both in value and volume in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024 (seen as a record-breaking year): an improvement compared the same period of last year which amounts to +26.2 million euros in value (despite a negative June) and +13.2 million liters in volume.

Looking before to June 2025, according to U.S. customs data analyzed by the Spanish Wine Interprofessional Association (Oive), the United States reduced wine imports by -3.1% in terms of value, to 490.8 million euros (-15.7 million euros), but increased volume by 3.8% at 101.25 million liters (+3.7 million). The average price dropped by 6.6%, to 4.85 euros/liter (-0.34 euros). By country, in terms of value, France leads with 191.3 million euros (+5.9% compared to June 2024), followed by Italy with 169.8 million euros (-4.2%). Together, these two countries account for 73.6% of U.S. wine imports. Spain, significantly behind, overtakes New Zealand for third place with 30.5 million euros (+1.4%). Comparing the first half of 2024 to 2025, France shows an improvement of 233.5 million euros (in value) and 13.2 million liters (in volume). In terms of volume, Italy remains the leading supplier to the U.S. with nearly 33 million liters (+3.5%), representing 32.6% of total wine imported by the U.S. in June 2025. France follows with nearly 19 million liters (+34.4%), Canada with 14.5 million liters (-6.2%), and Spain with 6.9 million liters (+12.2%). New Zealand also performed well, ranking fifth with 6.3 million liters (+20.7%).

Looking at a broader scope, the first half of 2025 ended positively for U.S. wine imports, with a +6.5% increase in value and +1.9% in volume. The average price rose by 6.7%, attesting to 5.06 euros/liter. By supplier country, France tops the value chart with 1.27 billion euros, up +22.3% (+233.6 million euros), followed by Italy with 1.05 billion euros, up +2.5% (+26.2 million euros). New Zealand ranks third with 241.9 million euros, down -12.9%. Spain remains fourth with 169.6 million euros, down -3.4% compared to the first half of 2024. Among the 13 main suppliers, only France and Italy saw growth in value. Regarding volumes imported by the U.S. in the first half of 2025, Italy leads with 188.9 million liters (+7.5%, or +13.2 million liters), preceding France (+20.1%), which reached 104.6 million liters. Canada (also affected by trade tensions, ed) saw a sharp decline of -29% in exported volume, falling to 81.4 million liters, though it maintained third place. Australia (+6%), New Zealand (+14%), and Chile (+6.6%) occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively. Spain remains the seventh-largest wine supplier to the U.S. in terms of volume, with 34.9 million liters, increasing by 7.2%.

Copyright © 2000/2025