In the cellars of Italy there are 56 million hectoliters of wine (3.6% more than 2020)

56 million hectoliters of wine (3.6% more than 2020, and -5.7% compared to February 2021, ed.): these are the numbers of stocks in the cellars of Italy as of March 31, 2021, according to the data of the Telematic Registry reported by Icqrf (Fraud Prevention). Data that are compared with those of a period still substantially pre-pandemic, to which 5.6 million hectoliters of musts (-5.5%) and 171,514 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (-34%) must be added. More than half (50.6%) is DOC wine, 27.9% is IGP and 20.9% is generic wine, while varietal wines account for just 1.3% of the total. As always, the concentration of Italian wine emerges. The first five regions together produce 36.4 million hectoliters, with Veneto at the top (13.6 million hectoliters), ahead of Emilia Romagna (6.9), Tuscany (5.8), Puglia (5.7) and Piedmont (4.4). The same goes for Doc and Igp wines: if there are 526 Italian ones, the top 20 represent 56.6% of the total. With Prosecco Doc that, alone, is worth 9% of the wine with a denomination in stock in the cellars of the Belpaese.

Copyright © 2000/2021