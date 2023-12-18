In the elite of luxury brands: Ca’ del Bosco, Fontanafredda, Montelvini, Ornellaia, Tenuta San Guido

Only five Italian companies - Ca’ del Bosco, Fontanafredda, Montelvini, Ornellaia and Tenuta San Guido - have entered the elite of international luxury brands, selected in the “Top 100 Luxury Lifestyle Awards”, a global award that identifies, celebrates and promotes the best luxury goods and services on a global level, divided into various categories. The “magnificent five” of wine made in Italy have been included among the “Premium Wine and Spirits Brands of the World 2023”, or the 100 best wine and spirits brands in the world. This exclusive selection highlights the best in the wine and spirits industry, embodying the pinnacle of luxury and quality.

Suffice it to say that, in the Top 100, there are, along with the Italians, iconic and prestigious realities from around the world, including great reds, sparkling wines and spirits, from Krug to Bollinger, from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti to Châteaux Margaux, from Taittinger to Ruinart, from Concha y Toro to Glenfiddich, from Havana Club to Opus One, from Ron Zacapa to Absolut.

The wineries in the Top 100, the result of the work of a select jury, were meticulously chosen based on strict criteria, including product quality, craftsmanship, innovation, customer service and their overall impact on the industry.

Among the first wineries to comment on the important recognition of the “Luxury Lifestyle Awards” is Fontanafredda, one of Italy’s finest wineries, in Piedmont, in Serralunga d’Alba, now owned by the Farinetti family, founded by Vittorio Emanuele II, the first King of Italy, which confirms its ongoing commitment aimed at quality and sustainability: “this result reflects not only our dedication to the production of wines capable of expressing the territory, but also our commitment to sustainability and the preservation of our rich heritage”. Therefore, Fontanafredda confirms itself as a solid reality capable of giving life to great wines: a synonym of excellence, aimed at telling the uniqueness of the territory, in every single Mga and even more so in every single vineyard, exalting the biodiversity of the Langhe.

