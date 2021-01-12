In the wineries of Italy, as of December 31, 2020, 60.9 million hectoliters of wine: +4.4% on 2019

At the end of 2020, there were 60.9 million hectoliters of wine, 8.3 million hectoliters of musts and 2.8 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation in Italian wineries, which means an increase in stocks of 4.4% for wines and a reduction of 8, 5% for musts and 10% for fermenting wines compared to the end of 2019, as revealed by the latest Cantina Italia report from Icqrf - Ispettorato Centrale Repressione Frodi and Ministry of Agriculture, updated to December 31, 2020. Compared to the November 2020 report, as expected for the period, wine stocks are increasing (+22.5%), while a 28.5% reduction is observed for musts and 78.3% for wines still in fermentation. 58% of wine is held in northern regions, mainly in Veneto. 50.5% of wine held is PDO, 27.4% is PGI, varietal wines represent just 1.3% of the total, and 20.8% is represented by other wines. Stocks of wines with Geographical Indication are very concentrated: 20 appellations contribute to 57.6% of total stocks.

In Veneto alone is present 25.4% of the national wine, mainly thanks to the significant contribution of the stocks in the provinces of Treviso (10.6%) and Verona (9.2%). On the other hand, 12.2% of stocks are in Emilia Romagna, 10.8% are in Apulia, 9.3% are in Tuscan wineries, 7.3% in Piedmont, the same amount in Sicily and 5.7% in Abruzzo. 50.5% of the wine held is PDO, with a prevalence of red (49.4%). 27.4% of wine is IGP, also in this case with a prevalence of red (53.9%). As said, despite the great number of registered Geographical Indications (525), stocks are very concentrated: the first 20 denominations contribute to 57.6% of the total stocks of IG wines. In the lead, Prosecco, which, with 4.5 million hectoliters, represents 9.6% of all PDO or PGI wine stocked by Italian wineries.

Then Puglia Igp, with 2.3 million hectoliters (4.8%), Sicily DOC, with 1.8 million hectoliters (3.9%), Terre Siciliane Igp, again with 1.8 million hectoliters (3.9%), Veneto Igp, with 1.7 million hectoliters (3.7%). And again, Doc Delle Venezie, with 1.6 million hectoliters (3.4%), as well as Toscana Igp, then Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, at 1.54 million hectoliters (3.3%), Chianti (1.3 million hectoliters, 2.7%), Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore (0.9 million hectoliters, 1.9%), Chianti Classico (0.8 million hectoliters, 1.7%), Franciacorta (0.6 million hectoliters, 1.3%) and Barolo (0.54 million hectoliters, 1.1%).

Copyright © 2000/2021