In Veneto leader in wine export, Verona confirms to be the most performing province in Italy

Verona, home to Italy largest “urban vineyard” and the “capital” of Valpolicella, continues to lead the toast of Italian wine exports. In fact, even in 2025, the province of Verona once again ranks first nationwide for beverage exports - more than 90% of which is wine - reaching 1.21 billion euros, ahead of Treviso (1.12 billion euros) and Cuneo (1.03 billion euros). This is according to surveys by the Verona Chamber of Commerce basing on Istat data, presented on the occasion of Vinitaly 2026 (Veronafiere, April 12th - 15th).

The Veronese wine sector thus continues to represent a fundamental asset for the local economy, accounting for 7.9% of total provincial exports and over 10% of national wine exports. This is despite a slight contraction (-0.9%) compared to 2024, mainly caused by a drop in shipments to the United States, affected by the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Over the long term, however, the Chamber of Commerce explains that the trend remains positive, with a structural consolidation above the 1 billion euros threshold, first achieved in 2018.

“Wine is confirmed as a strategic pillar of the Veronese economy and a distinctive element of our ability to compete in international markets - comments Paolo Arena, president of the Verona Chamber of Commerce - the result of last year confirms the strength of a supply chain which is crucial for provincial exports. At the same time, we can’t ignore the critical issues emerging in key markets such as the United States, where tariffs are having a significant impact on our shipments. It is therefore essential to strengthen diversification by focusing on high-growth-potential areas, as well as on the development of wine tourism. From this perspective, agreements such as the one recently signed between the European Union and India may represent a concrete opportunity to expand destination markets and support the sector’s growth in the medium to long term”.

Meanwhile, traditional markets are consolidating their positions. In 2025, Germany remains the main destination with a 18.4% share, corresponding to 222.8 million euros, despite a -2.9% decline compared to the previous year. Second place goes to the United Kingdom, which reaches 167 million euros (+8.9% compared to 2024), overtaking the United States, which slips to third place with 119.6 million euros and a -13.4% drop. Rounding out the “top 5”, there are Canada (96.5 million euros, +6.8%) and Switzerland, which loses ground (68.2 million euros, -12.5%). Among other trade routes, green lights are given to Russia (+33.1%), Poland (+8.9%), and the Netherlands (+7.2%).

As for beverage export figures from other Italian provinces, just outside the podium, there are Bergamo (833 million euros), followed by Turin (550 million euros), Venice (529 million euros), Asti (516 million euros), Siena (430 million euros), Florence (403 million euros), and Trento (367 million euros). These provinces, to a lesser extent, confirm the broader picture of Italy leading wine-exporting regions, with Veneto at the top, followed by Tuscany and Piedmont.

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