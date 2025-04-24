In wine world, there are many challenges, but also opportunities: Tannico, optimist, analyzes trends

In a difficult context such as that of the wine world of today, the capacity to adapt to challenges and innovate compared to the changing trends becomes crucial. Wine tourism is growing, and can become a strategic asset for the sector, while the audience is increasingly opening to easier-to-drink wines including also no and low alcohol wines, in the middle of climate change, trade war, and not, the competition with other beverages: so, all challenges which can become also opportunities. Tannico team thinks that, leader in wine online trade – today controlled by Moët Hennessy (50%), and Campari Group (50%) with a 2025 turnover (last available data) of 64 million euros – in the words by buying director Antonio Prati: “despite the challenges that wine sector is coping with, market continues to show an extraordinary capacity of adaptation and innovation – explains – our aim is to intercept and select the best labels building a selection capable of replying to the new needs of consumers, who are increasingly more attentive to quality, sustainability, and uniqueness of productions. Today, the value of an assortment is not measured only on the notoriety of the brand, but on the capacity to narrate authentic stories valorizing territories, traditions, and new trends. Therefore, the selection of wines becomes a balance between consolidated points of reference, and new discoveries between small and great emerging producers. Modern consumer looks for experiences. An effective strategy can’t overlook the synergistic use of all available channels: from e-commerce to physical events, and to events”.

On the contrary, chief marketing officer Daniela Siragusa highlights the growing importance of wine tourism as cultural and communicative leverage for the sector: “Italy, with 255,000 wine companies, is one of the most aspired food and wine destinations in the world, and, every year, hosts 130 million of tourists. 58% of them choose the the destination for food and wine quality. This means that over 75 million of visitors are attracted by Italian food and wine”. But, there are some elements to be improved such as hospitality staff education, communication and marketing, in addition to the knowledge of English language, and, not lastly, infrastructures and transportation: “we have to invest in the quality of touristic experience – underlines – with our service WinePlatform, we want to support wine companies offering a multichannel experience to customers visiting wineries: taste wine directly on the place, purchase it online in a simple and safe way, and receive it at home”.

But, from where do we have to start from to cope with the current challenges and changes? “From the vineyard”, according to Giulia Corcos, sales director Tannico, who highlights the importance to be able to read the trends to have the possibility to innovate: “the great producers of red wine are widening their offer with new labels of white wine – explains – and, who, traditionally, produced wine with high alcohol contents, is experimenting lighter and easier-to-drink products. The market is opening to an audience looking with an increasingly higher interest to no and low alcohol wines. Change is ongoing. And, it is up to us, as producers, enthusiasts, and wine communicators, to seize this challenge, and transform it into an opportunity”.

