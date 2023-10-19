International and with an eye on the future: the “Merano Wine Festival” No. 32 is back

The constant attention to the theme of sustainability, the return to the classic format, an enlargement of the audience of international wines with 90 companies arriving from all over the world, the “Breath and Cry of the Earth” summit on climate change, but also the many masterclasses including those dedicated to authentic Italian wine myths such as Masseto (Frescobaldi), Tignanello (Antinori) and Sassicaia (Tenuta San Guido). And also show cooking with a focus on the regions of Abruzzo and Campania, the partnership with Georgia (represented by 10 companies), meetings, a food area with 150 producers who will make people discover the flavors of Italy, the space dedicated to Champagne and Metodo Classico, with 80 companies, the new “Earth Market of Alto Adige”, a project by Slow Food, the events at the “Fuori Salone”. “There are many things in store”, said Helmuth Köcher, president and founder of the Merano Wine Festival, while presenting edition No. 32 of the Merano Wine Festival. Firmly rooted in tradition but with an eye always turned to the future, “The Wine Hunter’s” event is staged from November 3 to 7, in what is the “living room” of Italian wine, but now an event capable of involving emerging realities and new trends. More than 10,000 expected visitors, 600 exhibitors, more than 1,500 wines for tasting, 350 labels in the WineHunter Area, more than 1,750 WineHunter Awards, 26 masterclasses, 22 showcooking and much more. Wine but not only with the festival that will host, over the four days, more than 120 producers in the “Food, Spirits & Beer” area projecting itself into an increasingly international dimension, also confirmed by the collaboration with the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies (Ice), which will bring to Merano a delegation of foreign operators, from Europe to Brazil and South Africa.

So it’s back to the classic format with the day on Friday, November 3, where, in the Kurhaus, there will be the “bio&dynamica” format (170 companies selected), with the best wines from organic and biodynamic agriculture, natural and Piwi, which will have a dedicated area on November 4 also at the Hotel Terme di Merano. From Saturday, November 4 to Monday, November 6, the scene is for “The WineHunter” selections in the Art Nouveau setting of the Kurhaus, with wines from the five Continents making up the “International” section. As per tradition, Tuesday, November 7, is tagged “Catwalk Champagne” for lovers of transalpine and domestic sparkling wines. “The Festival” section (November 4-6 in the Kurhaus) is, as usual, dedicated to the special mentions of “The WineHunter” Helmuth Köcher; mentions that rise to five in all and represent a 2023 novelty: in addition to “Platinum”, for those products that, in 2023, achieved a score higher than 95/100 and “Next Platinum” where the promises of the future already awarded The WineHunter Award Gold in the different categories are enclosed, there are the new “Iconic” and “Unique”. The first is awarded to those wines that represent a reference of national and international excellence for a territory, awarded “The WineHunter Award Gold” and have been on the market for at least 25 years. Wines that are produced by historic wineries with at least 50 years of activity. “Unique”, on the other hand, is the mention that certifies products that are unique by type of vinification and/or aging, as well as by unique grape variety or extreme if not heroic pedo-climatic conditions, also already recognized by “The WineHunter Award Gold”.

But there are many appointments that characterize the day by day. On Friday, November 3, worth mentioning, is the masterclass at the Kurhaus with Luca D’Attoma, world-renowned oenologist, consultant to many prestigious companies and experimenter of organic viticulture in Italy. In the “bio&dynamica”, also, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., the masterclass “The wines of the future”, with “patron” Helmuth Köcher, Attilio Scienza, among the world’s top experts in viticulture, and Nicola Biasi, oenologist at the head of the “Resistenti Nicola Biasi” project, the network that brings together eight wineries producing wines from resistant grape varieties in as many different territories. Among the most anticipated events will be the “Breath and Cry of the Earth” summit, a reflective moment that will enliven Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Puccini Theater with a panel of international experts who will discuss at the end of a year of events tagged “The WineHunter” related to climate change, which this summer, in drought and floods, showed unmistakable signs. Saturday, November 4, at the Piazza della Rena, the “Earth Market” by Slow Food Alto Adige, while in the afternoon (Palm Lounge), the presentation of the book “Intrepid, Stories of Women, Wine and Freedom” signed by Laura Donadoni. From 4 p.m., the masterclass “Excellence from Albania” by Cobo Winery with wine critic Luca Gardini. On Sunday, November 5, from 10:30 a.m., the presentation of the “Guida Vini Buoni d’Italia” in the Puccini Theater, while at 11 a.m. in the “Sala dei 30” of the Hotel Therme Merano, the round table and masterclass “The new philosophy of the sensory glass according to Italesse. The importance of the culture of the glass to enhance the uniqueness of each individual wine” organized in collaboration with Italesse. In the early afternoon, 2 p.m., the “Georgia” masterclass with “Qvevri Wines - Wines in Amphora”. And then the first event dedicated to a legendary wine: from 5 p.m., in the Castello Principesco, “The Story of Masseto”, a tasting of three vintages in a round table discussion curated by Roberto Camuto, wine-storyteller with the presence of Lamberto Frescobaldi, at the head of one of the most important companies in Italian wine, such as the Frescobaldi Group, but also of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV). On Monday, November 6, again in the Castello Principesco, from 10 a.m., the history of Italian wine will once again take center stage with the event “Le Vite Parallele di Tignanello & Sassicaia” of the 1990/2008/2018 vintages, which will feature Albiera Antinori, president of Marchesi Antinori and of Federvini (Gruppo Vini), and Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta, at the helm along with her father Nicolò and cousins, of Tenuta San Guido, cradle of the Sassicaia myth. A meeting moderated by Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur, wine producer and writer. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the presentation of the Guide “Osterie D’Italia” by Slow Wine at the Merano Winery. For the four days, in the Merano Wine Festival, many side events and master classes located between the “Fuori Salone” and the Hotel Therme Merano.

