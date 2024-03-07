It is made in Tuscany the wine dedicated to Eva Green, muse of Bertolucci and Polański

After having been the muse of internationally renowned directors, from Bernardo Bertolucci to Roman Polański, from Ridley Scott to Tim Burton, French actress Eva Green, star of successful films such as “The Dreamers” and “007 - Casino Royale”, also boasts a label entirely dedicated to her: it is produced in Bolgheri, Tuscany, by Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi, son of Ilaria Antinori (sister of Piero and Lodovico Antinori, ed.) and husband of Joy Green, twin sister of the star. It is indeed called “Eva” the cuvée of Tenuta Le Crocine, founded in 2012, by the young wine manager (who is also managing director of Tenuta di Biserno, today one of the best small wine realities of Tuscany, ed.), together with his wife. The limited edition dedicated to the actress, which can only be purchased on allocation, is an Igt Toscana made with 100% Cabernet Franc grapes from certified organic vineyards. A true tribute, on the part of her sister and brother-in-law, to one of the most beautiful and charming French actresses, who boasts a rich film career and has been a model and testimonial for prestigious brands such as Bulgari and Dior.

Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi, who at Tenuta Le Crocine also produces “57022”, a Bolgheri Doc (80 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 20 percent Merlot) and “Le Crocine” (a blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon), in addition to devoting himself to his boutique winery, is at the helm of Tenuta di Biserno, which, with its nearly 100 hectares and 160 000 bottles produced, in addition to being one of the most prestigious realities of Italian wine, is above all the symbol of the “recomposition” of the Antinori family, after reuniting, since 2001, the three brothers Piero, Lodovico and Ilaria (Niccolò’s mother).

