Italian agro-food and wine at “Bellavita Expo London”

Great Britain is feeling the effects of Brexit, coupled with those of the pandemic, where the shortage of transporters and fuel as well as galloping inflation are also endangering Italian agro-food shipments. Following 10 consecutive years of growth, the first six months of 2021 instead, registered -2% decrease, in a much better context, as shipments in the sector, overall, are registering an excellent + 12%, bringing the record of 50 billion euros in shipments closer and closer by end of the year. At this stage, London, has returned to the center Made in Italy wine & food players’ attention, and, following the Simply Italian Great Wines event, is scheduling another important promotional event: “Bellavita Expo London”. The Italian agro-food fair in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Cibus and Vinitaly and partnering with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UK, will be on ​​stage at the Business Design Center in Islington on October 25th and 26th. More than 200 companies will participate, representing all the Italian agro-food chains, from beer to cheese, coffee, tea, oil, cured meats, pasta, and pizza, The lion's share, as often is the case, is wine - 100 wine companies, from the top Italian wine territories, including Franciacorta (La Montina and Bersi Serlini), Prosecco (Villa Sandi), Sicily (Firriato), Sardinia (Siddùra), as well as the Langhe and Tuscany. The program has scheduled more than 50 Master, classes, industry talks, seminars and cooking shows, with chefs and leading experts, which will be a unique opportunity to discuss food and wine trends in the United Kingdom. One of the main events in the wine world will be the round table where Sergio de Luca (Enotria & Co.), Virgilio Gennaro (Berkmann and Wine Director G. Locatelli), Angelo Cane (Vinumterra) and Bruno Besa (Astrum Wines) will illustrate the principal changes and trends in wine lists in English hospitality. This will be followed by tastings conducted by the Master of Wine Peter McCombie and Alistair Cooper, who will focus on, and bring to the glass, the themes “Italian Super Fine Wine”, “From North to South - Italian Native Grapes” and "Italian Bubbles - overview of Italian Sparkling Wines ”. Jo Gilbert, deputy editor of “Harpers”, will then analyze the influence of the Mediterranean culinary culture and its native vines on the English scene, from the view point of sector professionals, and also consumers, while Angela Mount, wine consultant, will examine in depth a very current topic: “Sustainability, packaging and formats”.

“It is a great pleasure to be back in London. In the last few months”, Aldo Mazzocco, CEO of Bellavita Expo said, “we have been working alongside the English food & beverage industry and its rebirth. This edition has been organized following the deep synergy with the English trade, and it will be full of unique and new events. We are well aware that to bring order to agro-food exports and business we definitely need a physical meeting between producers and sector professionals; i.e., a professional understanding that arises from the balance between different needs. This is Bellavita London, edition number 7, under the best auspices, and solidly alongside the Mediterranean manufacturing companies”.

