Italian exports & wine, the drop is in Tuscany (-69 million euros), Piedmont (-56) and Veneto (-39)

If Italian wine exports, in the first 9 months of 2023, overall lost -1.9% in value over the same period in 2022, looking at the performance of individual Regions, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, it emerges that among the “big” ones, Tuscany and Piedmont are the ones in the most difficulty, while Veneto, the leading Region and in perfect line with the national average, holds. While it is the smaller Regions (and especially in the North) that are growing, with the only exception of Puglia.

Of the 5.6 billion euros of wine exported during the period under review, Veneto is worth 2 billion euros, more than a third of the total, despite a -1.9% decline. Following at a distance is Piedmont, which stands at 877 million euros, but down -6%, and even worse is Tuscany, third in value at 852 million euros, but down -7.5%. And in fact, on closer inspection, much of the negative balance of Italy, which exported 107 million euros less wine, on a like-for-like basis, in the first 9 months of 2023 over 2022, is almost all attributable to the decrease of the first three regions in value, as Veneto is “missing” 39 million euros, Piedmont 56 and Tuscany 69.

With other Regions somewhat offsetting the decline. Looking at the most important Regions by value, growing by +3.4%, for example, is Trentino Alto Adige, capable of exporting wines, in the first 9 months 2023, for 469 million euros. Also on positive ground are exports from Emilia Romagna, at +7.2%, for 348 million euros, and Lombardy is also growing, by +5.4%, bringing the total value of exports, in the first 9 months 2023, to 241.5 million euros. Abruzzo also did well, rising to 169 million euros (+4.5%), as did Friuli Venezia Giulia, at 158 million euros (+10.1%), and Puglia, at 150 million euros (+4.3%). While among the larger regions to lose a few things, in the order of -3.9%, is Sicily, at 123 million euros. In percentage terms, but starting from small values, the two extremes are Liguria, which makes +65.4%, at 19 million euros, and Val d'Aosta, at -51.3%, for 1.6 million euros.

