Italian labels lead the “resistance” of the fine wine secondary market to the crisis

Italian labels lead the “resistance” of the secondary market of fine wines. The pandemic, the battle of duties between the USA and Europe, the hard Brexit, nothing seems to undermine the solidity of the fine wine market - increasingly well sheltered and able to withstand even the worst of the economic situation in recent decades. As shown by data at the end of September, the Liv-ex 1000, the “index of indices” of the secondary market of fine wines, since the beginning of the year has grown by 0.96% (and in the last month by 0.98%), mainly thanks to Italy 100, dedicated to the best labels of Italy, formed by the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Supertuscans, namely Sassicaia, Masseto, Ornellaia and the great “triptych” of the Antinori family, formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, and again Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) by Gaja, and unfailing Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013), and grew by 2.39% in September and +4.69% since the beginning of the year, thanks to the performance of Sassicaia and Solaia.

Of course, it is not an amazing evolution, indeed, definitely below the average of recent years, but these days, to be in positive territory is already good news. Compared to September 2019, however, there has been a rather sharp decline of -2.61%. Among the sub-indexes, the one dedicated to the most traded labels in Italy, Champagne 50 is even better, since the beginning of 2020: +6.8%, and +2.12% in September, with Bollinger Grand Anne 2005 and Taittinger Comte Champagne 2004. Well also the Bordeaux Legends 40: +2.37% since the beginning of the year and +2.11% in September. Also the Rhone 50 is defended (+2.76% since the beginning of the year and +1.11% in the last month), as well as the Liv-ex Bordeaux 500, the most important, in terms of turnover, of the sub-indices, which closes at +2.52% since the beginning of 2020 and +1.03% in September. The Burgundy 150, the best in the last five years, is holding back, but since the beginning of the year it has lost -1.91%, closing the month of September in slight recovery (+0.7%). Finally, the Rest of the World 60, the only one that loses both in the short and medium term: -2.47% since the beginning of the year, and -0.86% in September.

