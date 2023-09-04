Italian rosé, Puglia n. 1 with Cantele’s Rohesia Rosato and Leone de Castris’ Five Roses

According to data from the latest World Observatory of Rosé Wines, published by the French Ministry of Agriculture, one bottle of wine out of every ten consumed around the world, for some time now, is rosé. And, while Italy ranks fifth in terms of consumption, with 5% of the market (far behind France, which has 33%, followed by Germany with 12%, the United States with 11%, and the United Kingdom with 6%), it is, from north to south, a treasure trove of quality, diversity, and typicality of rosé wines like no other producing country in the world. The best recent expression of which, according to Italian critics, is that of Negramaro Rohesia Rosato 2021, the rosé made from Negroamaro grapes which is among the most representative labels of Cantele, the reference winery of Salento wine, today led by cousins Gianni, Paolo, Umberto and Luisa Cantele, third generation of the founding family, and whose wine is at no. 1 of the “Top 10 rosé wines” of the monthly magazine “Gentlemen”, which crossed the evaluations of the wine guides of Gambero Rosso, Seminario Veronelli, Bibenda (Italian Sommelier Foundation - Fis), Vitae (Italian Sommelier Association), the Annuario by Luca Maroni and the guide of “Doctor Wine”, Daniele Cernilli. And so, the flagship wine of Cantele won the day, which manages 150 hectares of vineyards in Puglia, 50 of which are owned, for 1.5 million bottles produced each year, ahead of what was the progenitor of the wines rosés of Italy, namely the Five Roses by Leone De Castris (in the ranking with the 2021 vintage, 78th anniversary), the first rosé bottled in Italy, and which owes its name to the site of origin of the grapes (Contrada Cinque Rose) and to the “capriccio” of the allied general Charles Poletti who, at the end of the Second World War, obtained a large supply of this rosé which he wanted, however, with a name in English. Which, again, is synonymous with Italian rosé in the world. Another historical name of Italian wine, this time from the Veneto region, Guerrieri Rizzardi, completes the podium of this particular ranking with the Bardolino Chiaretto Classico Keya 2021.

However, among the top 10 rosé wines of Italy, according to this particular crossroads of guides, there are also Le Flery Rosato 2021 from Pescaja, from Piedmont, Brezzarossa Bolgheri Rosato 2021 from Campo al Pero, from Tuscany, Valtenesi Chiaretto Molmenti 2018 of Costaripa by Mattia Vezzola, from Lombardy, and again the Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Superiore Villa Gemma 2021 by Masciarelli, from Abruzzo, and then again Puglia, with the Faragola 2021 by Placido Volpone and the Clo’ De Girolle Negroamaro Rosato 2021 by Garofano, to end up again in Abruzzo, with the Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Roas-ae 2021 from Torre dei Beati.

