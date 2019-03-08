Italian wine, exports to 4.6 billion euros in the first 9 months of 2019, +3.8% (ISTAT data)

It is growing, but the export of Italian wine is holding back. At least looking at the trend of the first 9 months of 2019, hoping that the end of the year may give a positive boost. According to Istat data, between January and September, wine was exported from Italy to the world markets for a total value of 4.6 billion euros, an increase of +3.8% over the same period in 2018. A positive figure, therefore, overall, but which shows a slowdown, for example, on the +5.4% that was recorded until May. And if in terms of certified quality by Italian and international critics the match is always between Piedmont and Tuscany, while considering the values, instead, Veneto is the absolute leader, with the Region of Prosecco and Amarone, Soave and Lugana, which alone accounts for over a third of exports of Made in Italy wine, gathering together, in the first nine months of 2019, 1.6 billion euros, with a growth of 3.5% over 2018.

A fact, it must be said, that also takes into account the Italian wines of other regions that then actually depart from Veneto to the world markets, but that still gives the dimension of the economic importance of the region for the wine economy of the Belpaese. Distant in value, but healthy, with growth above the national average, follow Piedmont at 743,399 million euros (+5.2%) and Tuscany at 734,053 million euros (+6.6%). Three Regions that alone bring together 2/3 of the value of all Italian wine exports.

