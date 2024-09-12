Italian wine exports, Veneto the locomotive driving growth in first 6 months 2024

Although in a very complicated international framework, Italian wine exports, at the halfway mark of the first half of 2024, remain positive, with a growth of +3.1% in value (for 3.8 billion euros) and 2.5% in quantity (1.06 billion liters), in the fragmented Italian panorama, there are Regions that drive growth, and others that, instead, slow down, even significantly, according to Istat study of the most updated data analyzed by WineNews. On which, it is worth remembering, many factors, not only economic, affect, from the places of clearance at the start to the availability of product, with the last two rather poor vintages, and especially 2023, which can affect the performance of territories that work mainly on vintage wines, for example. In any case, the Veneto region of Prosecco and Valpolicella wines, Soave and Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, remains by far the locomotive, with 1.4 billion euros, more than one-third of Italian wine exports, and a growth of +5.7% over the first 6 months 2023.

The second export driving force, the Tuscany of Chianti Classico and Bolgheri, Igt Toscana and Chianti, Maremma and Brunello di Montalcino, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Vernaccia di San Gimignano, also did well, with the wine Grand Duchy coming in at 593.9 million euros in exports, at +3.5%. Small setback, on the other hand, for the Piedmont region of Barolo and Barbaresco, Barbera d’Asti and Alta Langa, Gavi and Asti, among others, which overall makes -2.2%, for a counter value of 565.7 million euros.

Among the top Regions in value, the slowdown of Trentino Alto Adige is important, at -5.1% for 311.1 million euros, while Emilia Romagna grows by a significant +7%, closing the “top 5” of exporting Regions with 231,497 million euros. Among the Regions that exported wine for more than 100 million euros in the first half of the year, Lombardy (150.4 million euros) falls by -8.4%, Abruzzo (119.3 million euros) grows by +1.1%, while Puglia (108.5 million euros) does +4.6%, and Friuli Venezia Giulia loses something, at -1.1% (for 102.6 million euros).

