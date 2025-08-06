Italy of wine in the spotlights in New York, on September 11, 2025, with “Wine Enthusiast”

From Allegrini to Banfi, from Berlucchi to Bersano, from Bertani to Ca’ Bolani, from Ca’ del Bosco to Cantina di Bolzano, from Puiatti to Santadi, from Cavit to Ceretto, from Cesari to Cusumano, from Famiglia Cotarella to Fantini, from Girlan to La Giuva, from Lamole di Lamole to Leone De Castris, from Mezzacorona to Pasqua Wines, from Pietradolce to Poderi dal Nespoli, da Poderi Melini a Podernuovo a Palazzone, da Rotari a Ruffino, da Santi a Sartori di Verona, from Sella & Mosca to Tenuta Regaleali, from Tenuta Sette Ponti to Tenute Orestiadi, from Terra Moretti Vino to Villa Bucci, and to Zenato: these are only some of the famous Italian wineries of tasting “Sip of Italy” dedicated to great Italian wine in “Sip Event Series” signed by Usa magazine “The Wine Enthusiast”, in New York. The meeting is scheduled for September 11th at City Winery, with over 300 prominent labels of Italian winemaking. When, in addition to the tasting open to the public, and that reserved to media and sector operators, there will also be a seminar about a very timely theme, “Raggiungere la Next Generation: lezioni dall’assaggio di vini italiani e dal vendere vini in America” - “Reach the Next Generation: lessons from tasting of Italian wines, and from selling wines in America”, headed by tasters for Italy of Usa, Danielle Callegari, and Jeff Porter magazine, with, among others, Chris Leon of Leon & Son, Kenneth Crum of Pearl Box, and Mark Fornatale of Skurnik Wines & Spirits. For one of the many events organized by American media about Italian wine in the United States which, despite all, is by far the leading foreign partner for Italian wineries.

Copyright © 2000/2025