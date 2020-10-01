It’s time for rankings: here is the “Top 100 Best Buys” 2020 of the US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”

Even in Covid time, the end of the year is the time for international guides and rankings. And, as per tradition, the start of the dances is the US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, with its “Top 100 Best Buys” 2020, which has a special value in photographing the market, because it is the first to select the best wines based on the quality price ratio (bottles under 15 dollars on the shelf), in the U.S. where duties are in force at 25% on most European wine, France in the lead. And it is therefore significant, in this sense, that at n. 1 there is a wine made in Europe, and in particular, the Tempranillo 2016 by Bodegas Montecillo, from Rioja, followed on the podium by the Pinot Grigio 2019 by Dark Horse, from California, and another European, the French Beaujolais 2018 by Louis Jadot. A sign that the European wines in the American market, hold top positions even in the middle segment of the market.

Well also Italy, which with 9 labels is the third most represented country after the United States (38) and France (11), with two wines in the top 10. The first tricolor wine is Inama’s Soave Classico Vin Soave 2018, at n. 5, in front of Prosecco Doc 2018 Field di Pizzolato, at n. 9, the best of a selection that, as always happens in Italy (the Italian Editor of Wine Enthusiast is Kerin O’Keefe), ranges from Piedmont to Sicily. In the list, therefore, among the Italians, we find the Negroamaro Rosato of Salento Kresos 2019 of Castello Monaci (of the Gruppo Italiano Vini), the Gavi 2018 of the Municipality of Gavi di Bricco dei Guazzi, the Pinot Grigio 2019 Estate Bottled of the Trentino giant Mezzacorona, the Primitivo del Salento 2018 by Tenute Rubino, and the Chianti Mario Primo 2019 by Piccini, and the Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2018 by Marche Umani Ronchi, and the Nero d’Avola Terre di Giumara 2018 by Sicilian Caruso & Minini. On average, the wines in the ranking have an average score of 89.65 points out of 100, and an average price of 13.2 dollars on the shelf, with bottles also coming from Greece, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa and Uruguay.

Copyright © 2000/2020