Lorenzo Cesconi is the new president of Fivi (Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti)

Lorenzo Cesconi, a winemaker in Trentino with a historic family winery, is the new president of Fivi (Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti). Cesconi succeeds Matilde Poggi, who was at the helm of Fivi for nine years and is currently President of Cevi (Confédération Européenne des Vignerons Indépendants). In Fivi since 2003, Lorenzo Cesconi, 43, manages with his brothers and father the winery with 20 hectares of vineyards, divided between the Pressano and Valle dei Laghi areas.

“The large family of Fivi independent winegrowers”, says Cesconi, “has grown in terms of the number of associates; we now have almost 1,400 members, but also in terms of authority: Fivi is now recognized at both political and trade union level as a serious and reliable interlocutor. I believe in the values that the concept of a winemaker expresses: working in and for the territory, applying the same philosophy, linked to the values of the land, from the vineyard to the winery to the sale. My commitment in Fivi (where, for the last three years, I have been vice-president) is to continue the work of those who preceded me, Costantino Charrere and Matilde Poggi”.

