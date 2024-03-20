Marco Caprai received the title of Officer of Merit of the Italian Republic at the Quirinale

A medal to recognize the value of a great project capable of uniting the excellence of wine with true inclusion: Marco Caprai received the title of Officer of Merit of the Italian Republic, today at the Quirinale, from the hands of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who wanted to reward, precisely, for ethical entrepreneurship, the producer who has relaunched Sagrantino di Montefalco in the world, for the project that, started in 2016, together with Caritas of Foligno has given more than 200 asylum seekers a job in his company, the Arnaldo Caprai Farm in Montefalco, thus promoting integration. Six out of 10 migrants have stayed to work permanently. In this way, Marco Caprai, the man who has been fighting for more than 30 years in Montefalco to raise the fame and quality of Sagrantino, showed that hospitality can be transformed into a benefit for the business and the territory. And if, as already mentioned by WineNews, Marco Caprai is the only member of the wine world awarded by President Sergio Mattarella, representing the world of “food” was also Nicola Di Lena, 42, a new Cavaliere dell’Ordine al merito della Repubblica Italiana, “for having started an ethical entrepreneurial activity aimed at including people with different disabilities”. Nicola, after a brilliant experience as a chef in a starred restaurant in Milan, decided to return to his homeland, San Vito dei Normanni, Puglia, where he founded a bakery, “Virgola”, which offers employment to people who are victims of violence or have disabilities.

