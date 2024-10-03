Masciarelli Tenute Agricole grows with bio and acquires the “Chiamami quando Piove” – Valori” company

Masciarelli Tenute Agricole, a winery symbol of Abruzzo wine and Italian wine, led by Marina Cvetic and Miriam Masciarelli, expands its portfolio with the acquisition of the organic company “Chiamami quando Piove – Valori” (26 hectares of vineyard in the municipalities of Controguerra and Sant’Omero, in the province of Teramo, ed.): after having taken care of its distribution since 2005, the year in which the distribution network known as Gianni’s Selection was created, the Abruzzo company decided to acquire the Teramo winery, due to the profound commonality of philosophies between the two realities, characterized by passion, love for their land and the search for quality in all phases of production.

“The organic selection - explains the group - offers six distinctive labels that tell the authenticity and excellence of the Abruzzo territory (from Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Biologico Doc to Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Biologico Doc, from Abruzzo Pecorino Biologico Doc to Abruzzo Pecorino Doc Octava Dies, from Inkiostro Merlot Igt Colli Aprutini to Vigna Sant’Angelo Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Docg Colline Teramane)”. A new alliance, therefore, between the Masciarelli family and the founder of “Chiamami quando Piove – Valori”, Luigi Valori, who “considered a full member of the great Masciarelli family, shares his vast experience and his unique vision by providing training to the employees in the vineyards and keeping alive the tradition of sustainable practices, artisanal values and the use of the most modern technologies in the production process”.

