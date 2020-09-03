Matthieu Perrin (Famille Perrin) new president of Primum Familiae Vini

Matthieu Perrin of Famille Perrin, a wine company in the Rhone Valley, is the new president of Primum Familiae Vini, a prestigious association of family-run wineries including Antinori, Joseph Drouhin, Egon Müller Scharzhof, Famille Hugel, Familia Torres, Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Famille Perrin, Tempos Vega Sicilia, Tenuta San Guido, Symington Family Estates, Pol Roger and Domaine Clarence Dillon. Perrin, who will remain in office until June 2021, takes over from his cousin Mar, in a succession that, for the first time, takes place between members of the same family. Traditionally, in fact, the office of president passed from one family to another, in the annual conference (in July), but the pandemic forced to postpone the appointment to June 2021 in Château de Beaucastel.

“I am proud and pleased to take on this role - explains Matthieu Perrin - I believe that family companies should personify the best values of social responsibility and the more human face of free enterprise at a time when excessive globalization and depressing uniformity are becoming increasingly prevalent. This is why Pfv - Primum Familiae Vini is so important and it is my duty and pleasure to thank my predecessor Marc for the energy he dedicated to the association. The launch this year of the first €100,000 “PFV - Family is Sustainability” prize is a major milestone in the 28 years of our association. The winner will be announced in March 2021 and the prize will be awarded to a family-owned company that demonstrates excellence, sustainability, innovation and the transmission of experience and know-how through the generations. These are the values we believe in. During the year of my Presidency, Primum Familiae Vini will reinforce its belief in the value of family wine companies and we will continue to defend the distinctive voice and deep artisan roots of those companies that are committed to absolute quality”.

