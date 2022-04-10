Michele Bernetti, at the helm of Umani Ronchi and at the head of the Marche of wines

Among the most important entrepreneurs of Italian wine, at the head of Umani Ronchi brand, one of the iconic wineries of Italy and of the companies selected by the world magazine “Wine Spectator” for “Opera Wine 2022” (and also in the 20 cellars of the “Grandi Marchi del vino italiano”) architect of the history of its territory and the rise of the Marche of wine in the markets of the world, with an export that is worth 75% of its wines and turnover, Michele Bernetti is, from today, at the head of the Istituto Marchigiano di tutela dei vini, taking the baton from Antonio Centocanti at the helm of the maxi-Consortium which has 556 companies and 16 protected denominations of the only “plural” region of Italy (directed by the oenologist Alberto Mazzoni, ed). Next to the protection of Dop also through the State bands “which have already led to interesting results for Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi and Matelica”, and to the post-Covid promotion of “a Region capable of expressing a quality that is often still undervalued”, “the increase in the value of the product and its redistribution along the production chain” is its most important and transversal challenge to all 16 Dops, which reflects its business philosophy and its successful entrepreneurial history.

