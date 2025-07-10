Narrate a territory: “Premio Collio”, dedicated to winemaking and viticulture is back

Narrate in an original and passionate way the value of viticulture, winemaking, and of the territory of Collio: “Premio Collio” is back, edition No. 18. The Award is dedicated to the memory of Count Sigismondo Douglas Attems from Petzenstein, a historical figure of viticulture of Collio, and the first president of the consortium. In addition to reward the best Bachelor or Master Degree thesis, the best PhD research, the best didactic journalistic article published on Italian and foreign newspapers, this year, the contest becomes wider with the introduction of a new section dedicated to bloggers and creators of digital contents.

The award, promoted by Consorzio Tutela Vini Collio, is, at this point, a consolidated meeting which was made possible thanks to the collaboration with Università degli Studi di Udine, Mib Trieste School of Management, and Arga Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The award is articulated into five sections: the best Bachelor or Master Degree thesis, the best PhD research, the best didactic journalistic article published on Italian and foreign newspapers, and the best content of digital storytelling. An exclusive and personalized experience of incoming is established for winners, starting from this edition, projected to valorize time, interest, and winner path with the aim to give an increasingly deeper meaning to the awarded recognition.

The deadline by which one has to subscribe and send papers is September, 30th, while award ceremony will be held on Sunday, October, 26th, at the inauguration dinner of “Collio Evolution”, the new official event of Denomination Collio, scheduled for 2025, October, 25th and 26th, dedicated to Friulano.

