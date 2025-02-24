No. 1 in Italy, No. 23 in the world: it’s WineNews “rating” among wine sites and blogs for FeedSpot

No. 1 in Italy and No. 23 in the world. This is the “rating” WineNews according to the analysis portal FeedSpot, the largest online database on blogs and podcasts, which examined the thousands of blogs and websites that, in various ways, talk about wine for traffic, followers on social channels, authoritativeness and originality, drawing up the “45 Best Italian Wine Blogs & Websites”. Which sees our portal, defined by FeedSpot, as “the point of reference for information on the world of wine: interviews, videos, reviews, reports, in-depth analysis and always the latest news”.

Also on the podium in the ranking dedicated to Italy are Davide Gangi’s “Vinoway”, and Francesco Saverio Russo’s “Wine Blog Roll”, and then still other portals such as Alfonso Acevola’s “On the Wine Traily in Italy”, “Vino Travels Italy”, the Italy section of “Wine Spectator”, and also “InsideWine”, Giampiero Nadali’s historic “Aristide”, Carlo Zucchetti’s blog and Michelangelo Tagliente’ “La Stanza del Vino”, in the top 10.

Looking, however, at the world ranking of the “100 Best Wine Blogs”, which analyzes all kinds of blogs, from all over the world and focused on any topic, as in previous years, WineNews is one of the very few “Italian” entries present, at position No. 23, preceded by that of the “collective blog” Intravino, at No. 14, along with (non-Italian) blogs focused, however, on Italy, such as “Vino Travels Italy” at No. 42 and “On the Wine Trail in Italy” at No. 64. In an international list that sees excelling realities (all English-speaking, of course) of the caliber of “Wine Spectator”, the much-followed American portal “VinePair”, and JamesSuckling.com, the reference site of one of the most established wine critics in the world, on the podium, followed, in the “Top 10”, by portals such as “Winebusiness. Com”, the site of the famous Uk magazine “Decanter”, and also Sean P. Sullivan’s “Northwest Wine Report”, “Wine Industry Advisor”, “Wine & Spirits Daily”, “Tiny Vineyards”, and “Wine Folly”.

