Pandolfini has set record-breaking sales in 2025. More than 2.5 million euros raised in three auctions

Wine consumption is definitely not in top form at the moment, and we all know the reasons why. However, the collectibles “galaxy” is continuing to attract and generate considerable revenues. The revival and desires of wine enthusiasts are being driven by more or less very rare iconic wines, fascinating vintages, and cult wines where France and Italy take the center stage. The most recent live event from Pandolfini’s “Fine and Collectible Wines” department was the “Forma” auction that took place h in Florence a few days ago, and which confirmed the trend. As a matter of fact, more than 98% of the lots sold, amounting to a total revenue of 1.24 million euros. This figure, added to the first two auctions in February and April, brings the total to a remarkable 2.5 million euros in 2025. Pandolfini explained that this total was higher than both 2023 and 2024.

The lots sold were almost evenly split between Italy and France. The best-performing bottle overall was Romanée-Conti 1998 from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which sold for 13.640 euros. The Bordeaux Prestige Collection 2021 case from Groupe Duclot, containing nine top-value bottles, sold for 8.060 euros, while a magnum of Pétrus 2019, sold for 8.184 euros, standing out among the French lots.

One of the top Champagne sales was a six-liter bottle of Louis Roederer’s Cristal 2008, which sold for 9.920 euros, a magnum of Salon’s Cuvée S 2008 sold for 8.680 euros and two bottles of Jacques Selosse’s Millésime 2008, both sold for 3.472 euros.

There were single bottles of Domaine J.-F. Coche Dury’s Corton-Charlemagne 2010 (7.440 euros); Domaine J. C. Ramonet’s Montrachet 2010 (3.224 euros); Domaine de la Romanée-Conti's Montrachet 2007 (5.704 euros); and Domaine G. Roumier’s Musigny 2018 (8.680 euros).

Focusing on Italy, among the Italian wine gems, a six-liter bottle of 2009 Masseto, a true masterpiece from the Frescobaldi Group, obtained the highest price (7.688 euros), putting Tuscany in the spotlight, There were also two magnums of 2020 100% Sangiovese from Case Basse Gianfranco Soldera (4.712 euros), a six-liter bottle of 2019 Brunello di Montalcino Corso Podere San Giuseppe from Stella di Campalto (3.720 euros), and a bottle of 1985 Sassicaia from Tenuta San Guido (2.976 euros). Piedmont was on center stage as well, offering three bottles of 2010 Barolo Monfortino Riserva from Giacomo Conterno, which sold for 3.968 euros and a magnum of 1999 Barolo Artistic Label from Bartolo Mascarello, which sold for 2.728 euros.

